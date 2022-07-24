"What the f*ck is wrong with you"- Fans express anger as Daniel Ricciardo fails to get past Q2 for 2022 F1 French GP

Fortune might favor the brave but it certainly doesn't seem to favor Daniel Ricciardo. The McLaren driver was once again knocked out in Q2, leaving his fans frustrated yet again.

Ricciardo was having a pretty decent weekend this time around at the 2022 F1 French GP. The Australian's performance was there or thereabouts but when push came to shove, he could not put together a strong enough lap to reach Q3.

Frustrated by another embarrassing elimination, Ricciardo's fans stormed social media and shared their views on another bad day in the office for the Australian.

“Ricciardo wtf is wrong with you”

Pat$ K!ngdom @ThorntonsGoat Ricciardo wtf is wrong with you

“My heart is hurting for ricciardo. So f**king close @McLarenF1 @danielricciardo #frenchgp #F1”

“Ah Ocon I thought he was good in P6. Ricciardo fails to make Q3 again”

Nischal Schwager-Patel @Nischal_SP Ah Ocon I thought he was good in P6. Ricciardo fails to make Q3 again

“Shame Ricciardo can’t make the most of them...”

“Gutted for @danielricciardo after hewas doing so well”

Ann-Marie🇺🇦F1#McLaren🧡 @Ann0306 Gutted for @danielricciardo after hewas doing so well 😥

“just another day being a Daniel Ricciardo fan”

🌻💛✨🐣 @LiloLeonor ‍ just another day being a Daniel Ricciardo fan😮‍💨

“Seeing Ricciardo failing in a Mclaren its time to move him on. I am a big fan of Ricciardo but even i feel he just does not have what it takes to drive this car. He just cannot change his driving style unfortunately. Its time to get a younger hungry driver. Good luck”

Trevor (Cheffy) @FurnerTrevor @McLarenF1

Trevor (Cheffy) @FurnerTrevor @McLarenF1 Seeing Ricciardo failing in a Mclaren its time to move him on. I am a big fan of Ricciardo but even i feel he just does not have what it takes to drive this car. He just cannot change his driving style unfortunately. Its time to get a younger hungry driver. Good luck

“And still, mate we all know Lando its better and can extract way more off this car, but comparing ricciardo to himself a couple weeks ago, at least its something”

“Every time I see Norris in front of Ricciardo I think back to how he said he can’t beat Ricciardo in Formula 1 on Netflix”

to sourire @Megane_rprn A chaque fois que je vois Norris devant Ricciardo je repense a comment il a dit qu'il en avant rien a battre de Ricciardo dans Formula 1 sur netflix 💀

“Ricciardo will start the race from P9 tomorrow though! Sainz and Magnusson are through to Q3, but they’ll move to the back of the grid due to penalities”

Inge @xingevliek



Inge @xingevliek Ricciardo will start the race from P9 tomorrow though! 👏Sainz and Magnusson are through to Q3, but they'll move to the back of the grid due to penalities

Daniel Ricciardo-McLaren marriage seems to be heading for a split

By the looks of it, the Daniel Ricciardo-McLaren marriage does not appear to be working out anymore. When it comes to results, there are tiny margins that determine its success, and the Australian is unable to achieve those right now. It does appear that multiple names are on the shortlist as Ricciardo's replacement.

The list includes names like Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Colton Herta, Alex Palou, and many others. It does appear that McLaren might be looking at some other options if the Ricciardo partnership does not work soon.

