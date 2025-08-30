"What the f**k?": Max Verstappen rages at Lando Norris during the F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen had a hair-raising moment involving Lando Norris at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying. The Dutchman took to his team radio and raged at the McLaren driver after the close moments in Q2.Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been the benchmark at the 2025 Dutch GP weekend, with the Briton taking the top spot in all three practice sessions. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, has been in the mix along with Fernando Alonso for the contention of being the third fastest driver.Both Norris and Verstappen easily made it into the Q2 session, but a close moment between the two led to a raging message from the Red Bull driver. The McLaren drivers went out early and set their banker lap times in the Q2 session, and were on their in-lap when the close call with the Dutchman took place.Max Verstappen was in his first flying lap in Q2 and wasn't that far away from the McLaren pace in the first sector. However, as the Red Bull driver approached Turn 7, Lando Norris was on the exit of the corner. Although the McLaren driver was off the racing line, the tight and twisty nature of the circuit led to a fuming Verstappen.The four-time F1 champion took to the team radio and complained about the Briton, as he said,“That's dangerous from the McLaren. What the f**k!”Turn 7 at Zaandvoort is a long, blind right-hand corner, and drivers are unable to see a car on the exit. The cars approach 180 mph as they exit the corner, and Lando Norris, being on the exit, despite being away from the racing line, startled Max Verstappen.Nonetheless, both Verstappen and Norris were comfortably able to make it into the Q3 session.Max Verstappen predicts a tough qualifying at the Dutch GP Max Verstappen was way off the pace of the McLarens during the first two practice sessions at the Dutch GP. Both Aston Martins also looked strong as Stroll and Alonso finished FP1 in P3 and P4, respectively. The Dutchman came out after the practice sessions on Friday and predicted that it would be tough to make the Top 5 at the Dutch GP qualifying. He said,“I think it will be hard enough to be in that top five it looks like. Still struggling with the same things and again we tried a lot of things with the car but it just doesn't really seem to change anything in terms of my underlying problem.” (via F1)“We'll look over night to find a bit more but I'm not going to expect a massive turnaround. It's just tricky, plus the layout of the track also probably doesn't suit our problems that we have with the car,” added Max VerstappenVerstappen was able to make the Top 5 at the Dutch GP qualifying and will start the race in P3 behind the two McLaren drivers.