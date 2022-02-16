What do F1 drivers think of Drive to Survive?

Netflix's Drive to Survive (DTS) has taken the F1 world by storm, giving fans an insider behind-the-scenes look into the sport they cherish and love. The question now is: what do F1 drivers think of the show, which has captivated the hearts of thousands around the world?

2021 world champion Max Verstappen unenrolled himself from the widely popular Netflix show for allegedly portraying him in a negative light in previous seasons. Verstappen's opinions on the show have led to further comments from other drivers such as Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian believes that DTS is good for the sport's popularity in the US, a country that has its own form of high-profile single-seater racing series – The IndyCar 500. Ricciardo said:

“There’s certainly been a lot of growth, and I honestly see that most in America. I think Europe has grown up in the F1 circle, so the change is not so evident there because it’s always been around, but here in the States, [it’s] very noticeable. For sure there’s times where you want a little bit of space or privacy, but I do think if you let them know ‘no cameras in this room’ or something then they’re pretty good with that. It’s been okay.”

The show also came under considerable scrutiny for allegedly portraying a false rivalry between former McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz despite the duo being good friends off-track. Norris, however, defended the show, claiming participants get to choose what goes out. He said:

“You can choose a lot of things which almost go in and don’t go in. I’m happy, I think it’s a cool thing. Especially coming to America, there’s so many people now into F1 just because of watching Drive to Survive. I think I come across on it alright! I hope I don’t come across in a bad way or an idiot or anything. I think they do a good job.”

Why did F1's Max Verstappen unenroll himself from Drive to Survive?

Max Verstappen feels as though the show creates unnecessary tension and drama between drivers. The Dutchman was allegedly portrayed in a 'bad' light in the hugely popular Netflix show. He was also shown as the main reason why former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo left the team, despite the pair being good friends in real life.

The reigning world champion has now decided not to take part in further seasons of the show. Speaking about the series, he said:

“I understand that it has to be done like this to boost popularity in America, but as a driver, I don’t like to participate in this. They’ve faked some rivalries that aren’t there at all, so I’ve decided not to get involved and not to give interviews because there’s not really anything to show you. I’m not a dramatic show person, I just want to see the facts and the actual events.”

Verstappen, however, will be a crucial part of the new DTS season by virtue of his title fight with Lewis Hamilton. With all the attention from last season on the two drivers, Netflix won't be able to exclude him from their narrative, especially after the Dutchman emerged victorious at the end of the season.

F1 fans are eagerly looking forward to the fourth season of the show, which is set to be released on March 11 on Netflix.

