British Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 is back in Britain after a brief hiatus following the ninth round of the 2022 season in Montréal with the promise of a lot of action.

Some teams are planning new parts while others are freezing development to stay in line with the budget cap as we inch closer to the halfway point of the campaign.

Red Bull still look like the team to beat, having won the last six races on the trot and are showing no signs of slowing down just yet.

Max Verstappen returns to the track where his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton reached a flashpoint last season once again as the championship leader. This time, however, his main rivals are teammate Sergio Perez and the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The all-British pair of Hamilton and George Russell are still on the outside looking in but Mercedes are optimistic of their chances heading towards the 2022 F1 British GP.

Before all F1 drivers and teams get a feel for the Silverstone Circuit, they will need to be ready for the conditions. So, what sort of weather can one expect this weekend?

Weather forecast for 2022 F1 British Grand Prix weekend (July 1 - July 3, 2022)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecasts in the Northamptonshire village of Silverstone for the upcoming Grand Prix weekend, as reported by accuweather.com.

Friday, July 1 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Clouds and sunshine with a brief shower or two. A high UV index of 7 is expected with SW winds at 17 km/h and a 16% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 18°C | 64.4°F

Minimum temperature expected: 10°C | 50°F

Chance of rain: 80%

Saturday, July 2 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Periods of clouds and sun with a couple of showers. A moderate UV index of 3 with SW winds at 19 km/h and a 17% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 19°C | 66.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 10°C | 50°F

Chance of rain: 84%

Sunday, July 3 – Main Race weather

Conditions: Pleasant with intervals of clouds and sun. A moderate UV index of 3 with WNW winds at 7 km/h and no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 20°C | 68°F

Minimum temperature expected: 10°C | 50°F

Chance of rain: 0%

2022 F1 British GP will be 'one of the most challenging track for the tyres, as per Pirelli boss Mario Isola

Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola has confirmed that the Italian manufacturer will revert to the hardest tires in their range after a run of three races with the softer side of the rubber scale.

The C1 compound will be the white-walled hard tire, the C2 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C3 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the weekend.

In his pre-race debrief, the Italian noted that the race at the Silverstone Circuit could see the 2022 Pirelli tire compounds pushed to the limit. He wrote:

“The British Grand Prix was where the new show car for the 2022 season was displayed last year, to highlight the future direction of the sport that we have embarked on from this season. The latest aerodynamic regulations are designed to allow drivers to follow each other more closely for longer to give more chance of overtaking, as we saw in Canada, while the tyres are designed to provide less overheating, more stability, and increased driveability within a wider working window. All these aspects will be tested this weekend, on one of the most challenging tracks for tyres of the year.”

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

