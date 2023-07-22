What is the net worth of Oscar Piastri? Exploring the McLaren F1 star’s income, endorsements, and more

Oscar Piastri is the young blood on the 2023 Formula 1 grid, making his way with the Mercedes-powered McLaren. He won the Formula 2 world championship in 2021 with Prema Racing, and his impressive performance had him wanted by multiple teams on the grid. His best F1 finish was marked recently during the British Grand Prix at P4, with his teammate Lando Norris at P3.

Piastri signed his McLaren contract to make his debut in Formula 1 at the end of the previous season. He has a seat with the team for this season and the 2024 season, which keeps him pretty much secured.

This contract with the team pays him about $775,000 per year, which is relatively small compared to other drivers on the grid and his teammate as well. However, since he is only a rookie, this is an expected amount.

His net worth, adding all of the assets and possessions he has, adds up to a total of $4 million.

It is unlikely that Oscar Piastri would have to worry about his contract with McLaren in terms of performance, as he has been very successful in junior racing series like Formula 2.

His racing during the British Grand Prix, where he finished P4, showcased the immense talent he has as a rookie driver on the grid.

Oscar Piastri looking forward to racing in Hungary after success at Silverstone

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Practice

As mentioned, Oscar Piastri did surprisingly well during the Grand Prix of Britain earlier, finishing P4 in the McLaren.

This marked his best Formula 1 result so far in his journey, and it's quite impressive for a rookie driver, especially given how the shape of the team was initially in the season.

Lando Norris' car was fitted with upgrades in Austria that seemed to be working well, and the same were then put in Piastri's car, making it an almost-perfect weekend in Britain.

Heading into Hungary next, Oscar Piastri is hoping to carry on with the form the team has caught on to. He mentioned that going into Budapest, his expectations were high for the race.

GPFans quoted him:

"I'm looking forward to returning to the Hungaroring. It can be a tricky circuit in certain places, but we enjoy the challenge."

He added:

"I'm excited to get into this double-header, and hopefully go well in Budapest."

The track, Hungaroring, is quite different from Silverstone in terms of characteristics. While the latter follows the classic fast-paced corners and a very long length, the Hungarian GP is rather the opposite. It will be interesting to see how the MCL60 holds up.