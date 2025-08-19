"What was Niki Lauda then": Fans react as Ferrari boss deems Lewis Hamilton's comments 'exaggerated'

Lewis Hamilton has been self-critical in the 2025 F1 season with Ferrari. Shedding light on his statements, team boss Fred Vasseur has asserted that the Brit sometimes 'exaggerates' things, and in line with this, fans from all over the world have shared their reactions.

After the end of the qualifying session at the Hungarian GP race weekend, Hamilton secured a P12 starting position and deemed himself 'useless'. Similarly, after the main race, in which he finished outside the top 10, he again had some harsh comments.

"It’s me every time. I’m useless, absolutely useless." Hamilton said after qualifying, via Sky sports.

After the main race on Sunday, he added:

"There’s a lot going on in the background that’s not great.”

In line with the seven-time world champion's comments, Fred Vasseur was asked by Auto Motor Und Sport as to what Ferrari could do to make Hamilton comfortable. The latter replied:

"Such a minimal time difference can ruin your whole weekend. It can be the difference between Q2 and Q3. Lewis sometimes exaggerates the problems he sees in the car."

After the Frenchman's verdict on Lewis Hamilton, fans have come up with their own views. A fan, while stating his opinion, even referenced the late Niki Lauda (responsible for bringing Hamilton to Mercedes in 2013 and known for his outspoken nature):

"What was Niki Lauda then?"

Fulcrum Ahsoka @007KimiTano What was Niki Lauda then?

Another fan added the following:

"Well maybe that's what Ferrari need cause they've been stuck in P2 & P3 for 2 decades."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Hahaha Fred calling out Lewis’ crybaby antics!" a fan wrote.

"As soon as Fred got his contract renewed he turned on Lewis?? Interesting!" another added.

"That's why they can't fix the car because they don't take him seriously." another added.

Fred Vasseur and Lewis Hamilton 'underestimated' challenge of new environment at Ferrari

F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty

While fans have given their take on Fred Vasseur's comments regarding Lewis Hamilton's self-critical nature, the former has asserted that he and Hamilton 'underestimated' the challenge for the Brit at Ferrari.

In line with this, Vasseur said, via Givemesport:

"Lewis and I, we collectively, probably underestimated the change of environment, and the fact that he spent, for me, 20 years in the same team. McLaren was Mercedes, and then he moved to Mercedes: an English team, same engine guys, that same culture and so on."

The 2025 F1 season is at a halt because of the ongoing summer break. Hamilton is in sixth place in the standings with 109 points in comparison to teammate Charles Leclerc's 151.

From Round 15 onwards, the Dutch Grand Prix, there will only be 10 events remaining on the race calendar. Considering the struggles Lewis Hamilton has had, he and Ferrari would like to do everything in their power to have a strong run of races from Zandvoort onwards.

