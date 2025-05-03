"What is their obsession? It's so weird": Fans react to Kelly Piquet's cousin trolling Lewis Hamilton

F1 fans were left raging after Kelly Piquet's cousin, Rodrigo Piquet, trolled Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton for his decision to leave Mercedes following Kimi Antonelli's pole position at the 2025 Miami GP Sprint Qualifying. It was yet another difficult session for the British driver at the Miami International Autodrome on Friday, as he finished P7 in the sprint qualifying behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.
The 40-year-old and his teammate never looked at the pace of their nearest rivals and were a step behind the likes of Red Bull, McLaren, and Mercedes. So it came as no surprise when they finished behind their rivals on the track.
However, it was Hamilton's replacement at the German team, Kimi Antonelli, who claimed his first pole position in the sport to solidify the W16's performance in Miami.
When one of the fans posted a meme following the Italian's result and trolled Lewis Hamilton for leaving Mercedes, it was reposted by Kelly Piquet's cousin, Rodrigo, on his Instagram story.
F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Kelly Piquet's cousin trolling Lewis Hamilton on X, with one fan saying:
"What is their obsession? It's so weird."
"Piquet family obsession to lewis speaks volumes and no we’re not that pathetic to cry about a lil thing like that, grow up a lil bit rodrigo,"
"Lewis literally got a sprint pole and sprint win what are they talking about."
Here are some more reactions:
"China Sprint would like to have a word," said a fan.
"Pathetic loser family," mentioned another.
"They are so pathetic," wrote another.
Kimi Antonelli also leads Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings in P6 and has a lead of seven points on the latter.
Mercedes team boss defends Lewis Hamilton amid struggles
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that he believed that Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton had not lost his magic, as was evidenced by his dominant performance in the China Sprint.
As per Crash.net, the Austrian reflected on the Miami Grand Prix and said:
“I think we saw that magic in the Sprint Race – was it Shanghai? He was completely dominating that race. It’s not like you have the magic in one race and then suddenly you lose the magic in the next one. I very much believe that it’s still there.
“If he aligns all his performance contributors and feels he is in the right space and the car is to his liking, he will be stellar. I have no doubt. But I’m also not surprised it has those road bumps."
Hamilton would shift his focus to the Sprint race and hope to replicate the form he showed in Shanghai earlier in the season.