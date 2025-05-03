"What is their obsession? It's so weird": Fans react to Kelly Piquet's cousin trolling Lewis Hamilton

F1 fans were left raging after Kelly Piquet's cousin, Rodrigo Piquet, trolled Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton for his decision to leave Mercedes following Kimi Antonelli's pole position at the 2025 Miami GP Sprint Qualifying. It was yet another difficult session for the British driver at the Miami International Autodrome on Friday, as he finished P7 in the sprint qualifying behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Ad

The 40-year-old and his teammate never looked at the pace of their nearest rivals and were a step behind the likes of Red Bull, McLaren, and Mercedes. So it came as no surprise when they finished behind their rivals on the track.

However, it was Hamilton's replacement at the German team, Kimi Antonelli, who claimed his first pole position in the sport to solidify the W16's performance in Miami.

When one of the fans posted a meme following the Italian's result and trolled Lewis Hamilton for leaving Mercedes, it was reposted by Kelly Piquet's cousin, Rodrigo, on his Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Snapshot of Rodrigo Piquet's story...Credits- Instagram/@rodrigopiquet

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Kelly Piquet's cousin trolling Lewis Hamilton on X, with one fan saying:

Ad

"What is their obsession? It's so weird."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Piquet family obsession to lewis speaks volumes and no we’re not that pathetic to cry about a lil thing like that, grow up a lil bit rodrigo,"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lewis literally got a sprint pole and sprint win what are they talking about."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more reactions:

"China Sprint would like to have a word," said a fan.

"Pathetic loser family," mentioned another.

"They are so pathetic," wrote another.

Kimi Antonelli also leads Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings in P6 and has a lead of seven points on the latter.

Mercedes team boss defends Lewis Hamilton amid struggles

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that he believed that Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton had not lost his magic, as was evidenced by his dominant performance in the China Sprint.

Ad

As per Crash.net, the Austrian reflected on the Miami Grand Prix and said:

“I think we saw that magic in the Sprint Race – was it Shanghai? He was completely dominating that race. It’s not like you have the magic in one race and then suddenly you lose the magic in the next one. I very much believe that it’s still there.

Ad

“If he aligns all his performance contributors and feels he is in the right space and the car is to his liking, he will be stellar. I have no doubt. But I’m also not surprised it has those road bumps."

Hamilton would shift his focus to the Sprint race and hope to replicate the form he showed in Shanghai earlier in the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More