What are the questions Lando Norris will be asking McLaren after the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP?

Martin Brundle is quite certain that Lando Norris will have a lot of questions for McLaren after the upsetting race in Bahrain. Both cars were hardly competitive, and with the many issues they faced, it is hard to say if the Briton would be nearly satisfied.

While Oscar Piastri had to retire from the race, Norris pitted a whopping six times due to a pneumatic pressure leak. While talking about their situation, Martin Brundle feels that Norris will have a lot of questions to ask the team:

"Lando, he's got time on his side, but the year starts slipping past and he will be asking the same questions as George, as Lewis, as Charles, like, 'what are we doing about this? Tell me how are you going to close the gap to Red Bull, and who's gonna do that, and why?' You know, where were the results coming from and how does the cost cap affect this?"

The team was more or less in a similar situation during the 2022 season. Though the car seemed much more reliable than the one in Bahrain this year, the performance was likewise. It was expected that there would be an improvement, but as it stands, there's still a lot that needs to be done for them and Lando Norris.

Martin Brundle feels Lando Norris could possibly leave McLaren if conditions don't improve

Lando Norris has been a part of McLaren ever since he made his debut in 2019 and has shown some excellent skills in the sport. However, he's still far from his first win. Though he came incredibly close to winning in the earlier seasons, his car hasn't been powerful enough.

Martin Brundle is confident that if McLaren fails to provide Norris with a competitive car, he might leave the team:

"I think if he doesn't get the right answers, at a suitable point, if he can jump into what looks like a race- or championship-winning car, then he'll have to take it."

Though Lando Norris has been signing long-term contracts with the team, it is quite possible that he might be looking for a team with a much more competitive car. However, nothing can be confirmed yet.

It will be interesting to see how the British outfit improve their car as the season progresses.

