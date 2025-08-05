"What a sad day": Fans react to Lando Norris overtaking Daniel Ricciardo's tally of F1 career wins 

F1 fans were left moaning after McLaren driver Lando Norris overtook his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo's tally of F1 career wins at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend. The British driver had to face adversity on his path to winning for the first time at the iconic Hungaroring circuit, given that he had dropped to P5 at the start.However, he and his side of the garage managed the race brilliantly as they executed a difficult one-stopper to give Norris his fifth victory of the 2025 season. Heading into the weekend, the 25-year-old was tied with several drivers on 8 wins, such as Charles Leclerc, his teammate Oscar Piastri, and his ex-teammate Daniel Ricciardo.For the majority of the race, it looked like it would be either Piastri or Leclerc, who would break the tie and reach nine race wins, but it was ultimately the Glastonbury-born native who achieved the feat. On their official social media platform, X, Autosport also mentioned the same.But F1 fans were not pleased with Lando Norris' achievement and took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan claiming:Felix @Bakhti13LINKWhat a sad dayHere are some more reactions:&quot;Getting gifted wins in a rocket ship and still not as good of a driver,&quot; said a fan.&quot;It’s easy when your against modern Ferrari,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;charmed isn't he,&quot; reflected another.&quot;Ricciardo wins are worth more, he's never driven best car,&quot; claimed another.During their time as teammates in 2021 and 2022, it was Daniel Ricciardo who won the only race between the two drivers, while it was Norris who claimed more pole positions and podiums.Lando Norris reflects on the tough title fight against Oscar PiastriMcLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he believed that it would be a good and tough battle until the end against his teammate Oscar Piastri, for the driver's championship in the 2025 season.In his post-race press conference, the Brit opined on the title battle and said:&quot;It's pretty small margins between us. I'm sure there's some things I can do better on and improve on, and I'm sure he'll probably say a similar thing. So, it's going to be a good and tough battle probably till the end. It takes a lot out of you trying to focus so much for every single session, race, and everything.&quot;So, it's going to be a long second half of the season, I'm sure, but at the same time, I'm looking forward to a nice break, a bit of time to rest. And, yeah, try and come back even better because there are those things I need to improve on and want to improve on.&quot;Lando Norris trails his Aussie teammate by nine points heading into the summer break and would look to rely on his experience from last year to march on in the drivers' championship.