What are the technical updates brought to the 2023 Saudi Arabian F1 GP by each teams?

Ahead of the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, the teams have made some notable changes to their cars in line with their upgrade packages. Although it will only be the second race of the season, a lot of data was collected by all the teams. This has certainly helped, looking at the modifications that will be seen on the entire grid.

Here is a list of the changes that the entire F1 grid has planned ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP.

Red Bull -

Beam Wing

Rear Wing (Flap and endplate)

Ferrari -

Front Wing (Endplate)

Beam Wing

Floor Edge

Mercedes

Rear Wing (Flap)

Floor Fence

Alpine

Beam Wing

McLaren

Rear Wing

Diffuser

Alfa Romeo

Front Wing (Flaps)

Rear Wing (Main plane)

Aston Martin

Front Wing (Flaps)

Rear Wing (Flap)

Beam Wing

Haas

Front Wing (Flaps)

Rear Wing (Flap)

AlphaTauri

Rear Wing

Williams

Front Wing (Gurneys)

Beam Wing

Rear Brake Winglets

Front Brake Ducts (Exit)

Engine Cover (Gurneys)

As can be seen, all teams have brought at least the minimum bit of upgrades to their cars. Williams F1 seems to be the one that is bringing in the most upgrades and this will surely boost their performance to an extent. After the race in Bahrain, they will be hoping to grab a couple of points to keep themselves within the competition.

What are the teams looking for ahead of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP?

There was a lot to learn from the first round of the F1 calendar in 2023 in Bahrain. Red Bull dominated the entire grid and were closely followed up by Ferrari until one of their cars was forced to retire. While the race cleared up where the teams stand in terms of development, there could be a lot of opportunities in Jeddah.

Ferrari will surely be looking for a chance to win the race since they had a major loss of points after Charles Leclerc had to retire. Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, had his podium chance snatched by Fernando Alonso's magnificent pace in Aston Martin. At the same time, they will be looking forward to better reliability in the car.

Mercedes, on the other hand, would expect to be more competitive against both Aston Martin and Ferrari after their poor performance in the race earlier.

McLaren, meanwhile, will be hoping to score points after their first race turned out to be a disaster. Oscar Piastri retired from the race while Lando Norris' P20 finished following a whopping 6 pit stops.

