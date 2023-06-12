“What a waste”: Fans lacerate former F1 driver for ruining Prema’s car in an accident at Le Mans

Former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat suffered a major shunt during the night hours of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It caused the number 63 Prema car to crash so badly that it was left undrivable for his teammates, Doriane Pin and Mirko Bortolotti. That crash marked the exit of the car from the 24-hour race rather early.

The car spun from the rear and hit the barricade from the rear itself, breaking apart the right rear wheel, and perhaps the suspension. The car dragged itself onto the track as the heavy impact of the crash.

Fans remained unimpressed as this slowed the race down after almost an hour-long caution.

After the car was forced to retire, fans took to Twitter to express themselves upon the former F1 driver's crash. Here are some of the best reactions.

"Daniil Kvyat has been the biggest weak link in that Prema 63 LMP2 car. What a waste."

"This comeback they had going was going so uphill such a shame, was around 5th in class at the time and back on the lead lap I believe at midnight, honestly Kvyat was been a consistent meh in the 63 this season, never been that quick and now he’s binned it at the biggest race"

Daniil Kvyat has hit the wall hard in the Porsche Curves. The #63 Prema Racing entry is done for



"That is not going to buff out, Kvyat has crashed"

Ferrari drives 24 Hours of Le Mans to victory, contrary to their F1 performance

One of the cars being driven by a former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat bid farewell from the endurance race. However, Antonio Giovinazzi, another former F1 driver, was one of the three to celebrate victory at Le Mans. The Ferrari 488 was driven to victory in the race.

This win came after five decades that the Italian outfit participated in the event with their hypercar. After showing strong performance during the practice and qualifying sessions, they crossed the line first to win the event.

Ferrari won the 24 Hours of Le Mans after 58 long years. This is interestingly also quite different from how the team have been performing in F1 in the 2023 season. After a rather improving 2022 campaign, the team seem to have lost their pace and competitiveness this season.

Although they have been trying to improve race after race, the best they have done is a P3 finish, brought in by Charles Leclerc in Azerbaijan.

