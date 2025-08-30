"What in the wattpad is this?": Fans react to Mercedes' Toto Wolff revealing Christian Horner's text after he was fired from Red Bull

Mercedes' Toto Wolff has revealed that he has been sharing text messages with Christian Horner post his sacking from Red Bull in July. Fans were confused by the bond between the two, who had a bitter relationship during their time as team principals at rival F1 teams.
Horner was removed from his position as team principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing following the British GP in July. His biggest rival in the paddock, Toto Wolff, earlier stated that he would miss having the Briton in the paddock.
Speaking to the media during the Dutch GP weekend, Wolff shared that he and Horner have talked over text messages recently.
"He said to me: 'What are you doing now, because you love to hate me and I'm gone!’," Wolff said, via Motorsport.
Fans on X reacted to this text by Horner, with many fans finding it hard to believe that this conversation could be real.
"what in the wattpad is this? 🤣," said one fan.
"Alright. Who's fanfiction leaked and who needs to have some words?" joked another user.
"What is F1 really about," questioned another fan.
Here are some more reactions:
"i swear to god ive read fanfics with this exact plot," joked another user.
"They were the dysfunctional couple of F1, always calling each other out , don't see Toto beefing with any of the other team principals who are currently there right now," stated another fan.
"This is DTS quality 😂," said another user.
Christian Horner had been in charge of the Red Bull Racing team ever since they arrived on the grid in F1. Toto Wolff has led the Mercedes F1 team since 2013, and has spent over ten years as Horner's rival before the latter was sacked.
Toto Wolff reflects on "wonderful, great enemy" Christian Horner's achievements in F1
Toto Wolff also shared his views on Christian Horner's F1 career and success during the aforementioned media interaction of the Dutch GP weekend. The Austrian claimed that while their perspectives didn't match, he still respected Horner's achievements.
Wolff explained how Horner has been a "wonderful, great enemy" during his time as Mercedes boss.
"His track record is very good, one of the most successful in Formula 1. So, clearly there are things he's done well. Within the team, I think he was to a certain degree, respected in Milton Keynes. But then we didn't often have the same opinion or perspective. So, he's been a wonderful, great enemy over the years," said Wolff.
"Am I missing him? It's quite strange to come here and Christian's not going to be around. I mean, what are you doing with him not around? That's a bit weird," he added.
Horner has also been removed as the chief of the Red Bull Racing and Powertrains divisions. However, the 51-year-old might still be an employee of the Austrian team, given that he was on a lucrative contract, which will be very expensive for the team to buy him out of.