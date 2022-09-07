Italian Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 returns to make a special pilgrimage to the 'Temple of Speed' on its centenary anniversary for the 2022 F1 Italian GP after a frenetic race weekend last time out in Zandvoort.

Max Verstappen will in all probability be licking his lips in anticipation after dominating the 2022 F1 Belgian GP. The Red Bull RB18 looked right at home with its low downforce package at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps as the Dutchman romped to victory from P14 on the grid. Given the rapid nature of the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Christian Horner and Co. are hands down the favorites going into the weekend.

Ferrari will not be pleased with themselves after faltering at the 2022 F1 Dutch GP and it seems unlikely that they have found an answer just yet for Red Bull's unmatched straight-line speed, which will be a massive factor during the race weekend at Monza. Charles Leclerc is the Scuderia's best hope for the title this season. The Monegasque, however, is 109 points behind in the standings with time running out.

Mercedes came close to their first win of the season before their strategy gamble didn't ultimately pay off last time out in Zandvoort. That same level of optimism, however, may not carry forward into the forthcoming weekend unless the Silver Arrows introduce some more upgrades to the W13.

Alpine will look to stretch their lead over the rest of the pack in P4 in the World Constructors' Championship standings and Fernando Alonso could end up putting on a show yet again for the fans in Italy.

McLaren travel to the track in a different spirit than when they left last year after their momentous one-two finish in 2021.

While all teams and drivers will be raring to hit the asphalt at Monza, they will need to keep a weather eye on the elements before they make any plans for the race weekend. So, what can we expect from the upcoping race weekend?

Weather forecast for the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix weekend (September 9- September 11)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecast in Monza, in the Lombardy region of Italy for the upcoming 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix weekend, according to accuweather.com.

Friday, September 9 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Periods of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in spots; a moderate UV index of 3 and E winds blowing at 7km/h, with wind gusts at 19km/h and a 29% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 25°C | 77°F

Minimum temperature expected: 17°C | 62.6°F

Chance of rain: 48%

Saturday, September 10 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Pleasant with times of clouds and sun; a moderate UV index of 5 and S winds blowing at 7 km/h, with wind gusts at 17km/h and next to no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 26°C | 78.8°F

Minimum temperature expected: 16°C | 60.8°F

Chance of rain: 25%

Sunday, September 11 – Main Race weather

Conditions: Periods of clouds and sun with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; a moderate UV index of 5 and SSE winds blowing at 6km/h, with wind gusts at 17km/h and a 35% probability of thunderstorms.

Maximum temperature expected: 27°C | 80.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 16°C | 60.8°F

Chance of rain: 88%

“A big festival for motorsport!” - Pirelli boss looking forward to 2022 F1 Italian GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tire compounds that will be provided to all teams for the forthcoming 2022 F1 Italian GP.

The Italian tire manufacturer will be bringing the C2 compound as the white-walled hard tire, the C3 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C4 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the race.

Pirelli will also be celebrating their 150-year anniversary during the weekend, something the company's motorsport boss Mario Isola is looking forward to. In his pre-race debrief, he wrote:

“It’s a big event for us as we enjoy our 150-year anniversary at home, where Monza also celebrates its first century! So we are looking forward to a big festival of motorsport in Italy, which we can rightly feel very proud of as we equip the most sophisticated and efficient cars in Formula 1 history with 18-inch tyres.”

The Italian then touched on the importance of F1 cars having the right balance and set up for the rapid corners at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. Isola added:

“Monza is well-known for its high speeds and some fast corners where it’s important to have a car with perfect balance. This year’s tyres should lead to less overheating at the rear on a track where the cars run low downforce and often use slipstreaming to gain a tow.”

Isola is expecting a different strategic approach from the teams given there will be no Sprint race this weekend, unlike last year. He concluded by writing:

“With no sprint race in Monza this year, the teams will head into the Grand Prix with a bit less information than last time, which means that the strategic approach will be somewhat different.”

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

