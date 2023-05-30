“When we first met, I had more followers than him”: Alex Albon’s girlfriend Lily He uncovers how their love story started

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon's girlfriend Lily Muni He mentioned that when she first met the Thai driver she was more popular on social media.

The couple have been together since 2019 and are very active on each other's social media accounts. He, who is a professional golfer from China, competes on the LPGA Tour and is often spotted in the F1 paddock supporting Alex Albon when she is not competing.

In an interview with GolfWeek, He revealed how she met Alex Albon, saying:

"When we first met, I had more followers than him (laughs). Just seeing his growth, I’m so happy for him. It’s really incredible. A friend of mine convinced me to watch a (Formula One) documentary on Netflix called “Drive to Survive.” They said, ‘I think you’d really like it. It helps you to see another perspective of a sport that’s under so much pressure.’ So I watched the whole entire season in one day. I know as bizarre as this might sound, it got me really motivated in golf instantly.

she added:

"Naturally, I wanted to learn more about the sport … I started following (Alex) and really didn’t think that much of it. He said he had a pretty small following. Well, by small he meant around 190,000 to 200,000. But he saw me, and he was really getting into golf at the same time I was getting into his sport. He was watching a lot of YouTube videos and golf on TV, so then he followed me. I guess that’s how we technically met.

She further stated:

"We started talking on the phone. We were both rookies in 2019 and I thought that was extremely cool. Eventually, he had an event in the States and afterward, he and his friend took a little break in LA and that’s how we properly met for the first time. I know it’s a long story, but everyone is always asking how in the world did you guys meet? Small world.

“It was a boring but tough race" - Williams F1 driver Alex Albon

The Thai driver mentioned that it was a 'boring' but 'tough' outing at the Monaco GP, where he finished P14.

Speaking to the team's official website, Alex Albon said:

“It was a boring but tough race. The rain was fun and created something, but it didn’t really change our result or shake things up as much as I thought it would. It was basically a race you wanted to be on the Hard tires as soon as possible. We tried to hold onto it a little bit and grained massively on the Mediums.”

