When did Lewis Hamilton join F1? Exploring the Mercedes driver’s debut season

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most popular drivers in the history of the sport, having equaled Michael Schumacher for the most number of titles won by a single individual (7). The Briton made his debut back in 2007 with McLaren and unlike most rookies, was fast from the get-go.

Hamilton's debut season in Formula One with the Woking team was marked by several impressive achievements.

Despite being a rookie, he won four races and secured nine pole positions, making him a force to be reckoned with on the track. Despite his impressive performance, Hamilton narrowly missed out on winning the championship, losing by a single point in the final race of the season.

Hamilton is also recognized as the first black driver in the history of Formula One.

The Briton was able to successfully take the fight to his teammate and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, eventually winning his first title in the sport the following year.

Lewis Hamilton's early success can partly be attributed to his close relationship with McLaren boss Ron Dennis, who sponsored the Briton towards the end of his junior career. Hamilton's racing pedigree can be traced back to his junior career, where he won the GP2 category in 2006.

While the GOAT debate will seemingly go on forever, Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers to ever set foot in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen dynamic has flipped around, claims F1 pundit

As per F1 analyst Ted Kravitz, there has been a notable shift in the dynamic between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen this season. Verstappen's exceptional performances with Red Bull have prompted him to exercise greater caution during races, Kravitz notes.

Kravitz also observed that between 2014 and 2020, when Mercedes and Hamilton had the most superior car on the circuit, Hamilton tended to adopt a more conservative approach, while Verstappen was more aggressive in his pursuit of the championship. Hamilton often played it safe, allowing Verstappen to be the more daring driver.

However, with the 2022 aerodynamic regulations changes, the roles have now been reversed and Red Bull is now dominating. Ted Kravitz spoke about Verstappen and Hamilton on the Sky Sports F1 podcast and said:

"We now have, with Max Verstappen with a championship to think about, a complete flip in the seasons... the Mercedes-Lewis Hamilton seasons from 2014-2021."

"When Hamilton's been going for the championship. He knows he's got the fastest car and needs to play it safe. And you've got Verstappen, challenging him, and wanting to get in there. It's completely flipped, hasn't it?"

It will be interesting to watch the two mammoths go head-to-head over the course of the 2023 season.

