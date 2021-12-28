"Nicole used to sing this to me" - When Lewis Hamilton reminisced about his ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger

Lewis Hamilton was seen reminiscing over his ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger in a social media video from 2017. The driver dated the Pussycat Dolls pop star on-and-off for seven years before finally ending their relationship in 2015.

In the social media video, Hamilton was seen listening to a song that Scherzinger apparently used to sing for him. The video is from the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2017.

When the couple were dating, Scherzinger was often seen cheering on the Briton from the paddock. She was present when Hamilton won his first world championship in 2008 and was seen embracing the driver afterward.

It remains unclear why the couple split up after being together for seven years. The seven-time world champion, however, hinted at the F1 lifestyle being a key factor. He said:

“It may be slightly different in that we are traveling as much as we are, and you are just away for crazy amounts of time. So that’s probably an additional weight that makes it really, really tough to hold down a good relationship, and if things aren't quite perfect.”

The Mercedes driver had told the Sun in 2017 that their split was because their relationship got in the way of his love for cars. He said:

“My cars are my babies. I used to say, when I had a girlfriend, ‘I’m taking one of the girls out, so you can come if you want, but you come second when it comes to the cars.”

Hamilton has since remained single despite rumors of him having dated numerous celebrities such as Gigi Hadid.

Lewis Hamilton attributes poor 2011 performance to personal problems

Lewis Hamilton had a poor 2011 season, finishing fifth in the drivers' standings despite being competitive until then. The Briton ended his management relationship with his father Anthony in 2010 and said it affected him on a personal level. His father had been his manager and mentor throughout his racing career, all the way back from his karting days. The then McLaren driver said about the time:

“It’s not just arriving at the race track and driving, it’s your appearances, it’s your mood swings, it’s the people that are around you — your family and your friends — and the time that you are able to give to them and the relationship that you have with them.”

Hamilton improved in the 2012 and 2013 seasons, placing fourth in both years, before finally starting his legendary winning streak in 2014.

