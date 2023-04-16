When Murray Walker anointed Michael Schumacher as the F1 GOAT

Former F1 commentator and analyst Murray Walker anointed Michael Schumacher as the sport's 'Greatest of all Time' back in 2006.

The seven-time world champion held all records in the sport until Lewis Hamilton took away his pole and wins record in recent years.

Schumacher is widely regarded as one of F1's greatest drivers ever. This opinion is shared by many, including former F1 commentator and analyst Murray Walker, who deemed him the GOAT back in 2006.

However, the seven-time world champion has now been matched by Lewis Hamilton in terms of title wins. He has even been surpassed by the Briton in terms of race wins and total pole positions earned.

Michael Schumacher was a force to be reckoned with during his stint with Ferrari, which saw the Italian team at its very best. It wasn't until a certain Fernando Alonso came along in 2005 that Schumie was finally dethroned as the reigning world champion.

Speaking in an interview from 2006, Murray Walker said about the F1 legend:

"Michael Schumacher, in my opinion - and it has to be an opinion - is the greatest of all time. Not just because of the figures but because in 1995, when he was already a double world champion for Benetton, he voluntarily left the team when he could have won more world championships. To accept the challenge of bringing Ferrari back from the doldrums to the greatness it had in the past."

Eddie Jordan compares Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton

Schumacher and Hamilton

Former team owner Eddie Jordan believes that if given the same machinery, Lewis Hamilton would marginally surpass Michael Schumacher. Despite both athletes having won seven championship titles, Hamilton has more accolades than Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton's track record has a slight advantage with 12 additional wins and more podiums, but fans are still divided on who the greatest of all time (GOAT) in F1 is. Jordan, who gave Schumacher his F1 debut in 1991 under Jordan Grand Prix, shared his views on the two legendary figures in F1.

He claimed that while Schumacher had a more aggressive driving style during his prime, Hamilton's superior control would give him an edge in identical machinery.

He told OLBG:

“Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher were from different eras in their peak. I'd hate to see them battle because it would be fireworks. Schumacher would stick his elbows out more than Hamilton, but Hamilton has that extra piece of control.

"If it was over six races, then I'd say it would be 3-3. I'll stick my neck out and say that Hamilton just about edges Schumacher if they were both driving in the same car.”

While the GOAT debate will seemingly go on forever, there is no ambiguity regarding the fact that both drivers are F1 legends and two of the greatest ever.

