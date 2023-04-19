When Red Bull boss Christian Horner's wife launched a McLaren F1 car

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's wife, Geri Halliwell, is frequently seen in the paddock with Red Bull delegates. Most of the time, she's seen with Horner, enjoying the podium ceremony from the pitlane. However, not many fans know about her past or her career as a Spice Girl.

Halliwell was one of the senior singers in the Spice Girls from 1991 to 1998. The group rose to fame in the 1990s and became one of the most famous pop groups in the world. At the time, Geri was not related to Horner or to Red Bull. In fact, the Austrian-British team was not even in the sport back then.

McLaren were one of the strongest teams in F1 in the 1990s. They won three constructors' championships and four driver championships in that decade. To begin their season in 1997, they invited the Spice Girls to perform at their grand car launch event at the Alexandra Palace in London.

During the performance, there was a brief break when Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard were also brought up to stage.

That was a special year for McLaren, as they moved away from the iconic red and white livery and painted their 1997 challenger silver.

Geri Halliwell was present with other members of the Spice Girls and sang several of the band's most famous songs. After 1998, Halliwell left the group and headed into a different career path. She met Christian Horner in 2014 and started dating him. They got engaged and married the next year.

Red Bull team boss responds to Fred Vasseur's complain of cost cap breach penalty being too light

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has said that the cost cap breach penalty handed to Red Bull was too light and has not made any impact. However, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner feels it's too soon to conclude whether the penalty was lenient or not.

Even though the team did a great job being efficient while developing the car, Horner still feels there'er a lot of races left for the penalty to show its effects, telling Sky Sports:

“Everybody’s got an opinion, and I think everybody’s free to have an opinion. The team have done a great job over the winter on limited wind-tunnel time that we’ve had to develop this car, and of course, that will have an impact later into the year and on next year. So on a snapshot of three races, I think it’s still hugely premature in (terms of) this season, there’s an awful lot of racing still to go.”

As the season progresses, other teams might have bigger upgrade packages compared to the Austrian team, simply because of increased wind tunnel tests.

