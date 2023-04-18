When veteran F1 journalist picked Fernando Alonso as driver of century

In 2017, veteran F1 journalist Nigel Roebuck picked Fernando Alonso as his driver of the century. Of course, at that time, Alonso did not take a break from F1 and was with McLaren after leaving Ferrari. However, he was still considered one of the best drivers on the grid by many.

Speaking on The Flying Lap series by Autosport, Roebuck praised Fernando Alonso and explained why he picked the Spaniard as the greatest driver of the century.

He shared his conversation with a former F1 driver, Felipe Massa, and asked which of his teammates was tougher to race against, Michael Schumacher or Alonso. Massa picked Alonso. Roebuck said:

"Well, I think Fernando (Alonso) is the greatest driver of this century. And I've thought that for a dozen years or more. It really registered with me once when I was talking to Massa, and I asked him a question that I didn't think he would answer. I said, 'You were teammates to both... Michael or Fernando, who is better?' And he said, 'Oh, Fernando', and that really registered with me."

Although Alonso was crowned the best F1 driver of the century by the veteran F1 journalist, the Spaniard struggled a lot at McLaren that year. He never finished above tenth in the drivers' championship when he was with the British team. In 2017, he finished 15th due to multiple retirements and other issues.

Nevertheless, he continued to stay in F1 and push hard. Fortunately, it paid off, as he's third in the championship with Aston Martin in 2023. Considering that he's the oldest driver on the grid in 2023, the 41-year-old's performances this season have been phenomenal.

Aston Martin team boss praises Fernando Alonso for leading team

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has praised Fernando Alonso for bringing his energy and experience to the team, which helped them to multiple podiums. Krack said:

"I think it was a confirmation basically, of where he's standing in the team. He brought a lot of energy, a lot of positiveness when he arrived. He is leading by example at all times.

"He's there very early; he's working really hard, and it is this lead by example that everybody just sees and grabs on and gives an extra level of motivation. And I think the singing of the name was like a confirmation also for him that he really brought a lot into the team."

Fernando Alonso has finished on the podium in the first three races of the 2023 season. He has finished third in all three races and is third in the drivers' championship with 45 points.

