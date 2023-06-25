When will Logan Sargeant get the much-needed Alex Albon upgrades in his F1 car? 

Logan Sargeant will soon be able to access the upgrades in his Williams that his teammate, Alex Albon, had the opportunity to try during the Canadian Grand Prix.

As revealed by the team, since those upgrades have been tested and worked positively on the car, they will be installed in Sargeant's machine for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Williams had scored a single point at the start of the season, but after that, they had been out of scoring during the races. Albon's car was then fitted with upgrades for the Canadian GP and he managed to finish the race P7, awarding the team with six points.

This is the most the team has scored in quite some time. Team principal James Vowles feels that this result wouldn't have been possible without the upgrades in a post-race video.

"Without that upgrade, I'm confident that we wouldn't have the points on the table today. That is really a testament to the dedication the team has to this year's championship and our future championships."

Logan Sargeant, who is yet to score his first Formula 1 points (having debuted this season), will have his car fitted with the same upgrades during the Austrian GP next. Since the upgrades worked so well for Alex Albon, the team would be hoping to get in some more points in the race.

"We go from here now on to Austria, a track that will suit us slightly less but with this car working well, our intention is to get Logan onto the same specification so we can maximise the points we can score."

Alex Albon's Williams during the 2023 Canadian GP (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Williams' boss reveals an issue that Alex Albon's car faced during the Canadian GP

Alex Albon's performance during the race in Montreal was quite impressive. However, it gets even more amazing after what Vowles later revealed about the car.

Apparently, the team had stripped off Albon's car before the race, and in doing so, there was some issue with the thermal sensors in the rear part of the car. Because of this reason, both the team and Alex Albon himself remained blind about the temperature of the rear tires on his Williams.

Owing to the fact that his race was on a longer stint, this information was crucial for him and the team to know to perfect their strategy. However, even with that issue, the Thai driver was able to bring in huge points for the team.

