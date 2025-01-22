Where is Lewis Hamilton likely to live during his stint with Ferrari? 7x champion's possible new location explored as he moves to a new team

Lewis Hamilton, widely known as one of the greatest F1 drivers, has officially joined Scuderia Ferrari and did his test run at the Fiorano track on January 22 amid loud applause from fans. According to a report, the Brit is set to move to Italy to stay closer to his new team's base.

Hamilton, born and raised in the United Kingdom, achieved enormous success as an F1 driver. He equaled Michael Schumacher's record of winning the most championship titles and surpassed the 100-race win mark.

For the 2025 season, he parted ways with Mercedes to join Scuderia Ferrari. He landed in Maranello on January 20 and took a detailed tour of the factory.

According to reports from AutoRacer, Hamilton is expected to move to Maranello for his upcoming stint with the Italian team. He will reportedly live somewhere closer to the Ferrari headquarters to stay connected with the team amid the hectic season.

Ferrari's base is located in Maranello city of Modena province of Emilia-Romagna. It also has another office in Modena. However, Lewis is likely to relocate closer to the headquarters in Maranello to avoid the stress of a commute.

Previously, the 40-year-old lived in London during his Mercedes stint, as the team's factories were based in the UK. However, on off days, the Brit lives in Monaco, which is the home to many F1 drivers.

Historically, Michael Schumacher used to live in Enzo Ferrari's legendary home in Maranello during his stint with the team, where he won five back-to-back titles. While Lewis Hamilton was also reportedly granted access to the iconic residence, he refuted the rumors and deemed them false statements.

Meanwhile, the likes of Carlos Sainz, Sebastian Vettel, and Kimi Raikkonen didn't live in Maranello during their Ferrari careers but made multiple visits to the factory during the season.

Hamilton is approaching a busy season where he will reportedly feature in a second test run with the Prancing Horse in the last week of January. He is also likely to attend the FIA event in London and then feature in Ferrari's separate car launch event on February 19.

Lewis Hamilton beats Charles Leclerc in social media battle

Charles Leclerc [L] with Lewis Hamilton [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut was a successful affair as fans turned up in numbers to witness his maiden test run. Moreover, his iconic picture clicked outside Enzo Ferrari's legendary home has garnered over five million likes on Instagram.

According to Planet F1, Hamilton's post has surpassed his new teammate Charles Leclerc's selfie after the Monza Grand Prix victory in terms of impressions. While Leclerc received 4.6 million likes on his victory post, the Brit's debut post with Ferrari has surpassed the total engagement.

Hamilton has found a place in the Tifosi crowd's heart upon his arrival in Maranello, and the support he received during his first test run was a reflection of the same. While Leclerc is widely known as the poster child of Ferrari, the seven-time world champion's arrival in Italy is likely to change the dynamics.

