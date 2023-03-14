Which 'British team' could poach Ferrari engineer David Sanchez?

David Sanchez, the head of vehicle concept at Ferrari, recently parted ways with the Italian giants.

Sanchez was at the forefront of creating Ferrari's strongest title-contending car in recent years, SF-75, and also headed the creation of SF-23. Many reports in the Italian media have claimed that Sanchez might be on his way to joining McLaren.

F1 journalist Scott Mitchell-Malm on The Race podcast mentioned:

"This guy has been at the forefront of a lot of the good stuff that Ferrari has done in recent years. I believe he was in charge of the 22' and 23' cars, so he created the most likely title-contending Ferrari in recent years, having also been a key figure in the most recent title-contending Ferrari before that, and now he is out the door.

"I don't think it's knee-jerk anything related to anything that happened in Bahrain. I would be surprised if it was him even deciding, 'I can't do this anymore'. I don't think he's been sacked. I think he's resigned having made this decision and edged over it for some time. It does seem to be linked to the fact that there's been interest in his services by a team in the UK and there are few contenders for that,"

"It’s not a matter of concept at all" - Ferrari team principal on debacle at Bahrain

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur said that there's no flaw in the concept of the 2023 challenger after the first race of the season.

Speaking to F1.com, Vasseur said:

“I never saw a car able to match the pace of another one in quali and not be able to in the race. It’s a matter of set-up and some choices on the car – it’s not a matter of concept at all.”

“It’s never good to start with a DNF and I would’ve preferred to finish like Red Bull, for sure. But now I want to stay consistent in my position. I told the team before [the test] in Bahrain two weeks ago that the championship won’t be over in Bahrain – it doesn’t matter the result in any case. It was true for the winter test, and it’s true for [the first race].

It will be interesting to see if the Italian team can bounce back at the Saudi Arabian GP this week and challenge Red Bull a bit harder than they did in Bahrain.

Poll : 0 votes