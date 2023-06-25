Which current F1 drivers have peed in the car?

F1 drivers need to spend hours on end in their cars while racing. With the adrenaline rush of driving at high speeds, drivers also feel the need to relieve themselves at times. But with no other options, some decide to relieve themselves in the cockpit if the conditions are too pressing and let it go in their suits!

In a video tweeted by Formula 1, drivers played a game of Never Have I Ever and responded to: 'Never have I ever peed in the car...'

Sergio Perez did not shy away from answering in the affirmative. Blushing while answering, he said:

"I have"

Nyck De Vries too wasted no time and kept gave his answer as a quick firm "Yes." Yuki Tsunoda gave a confused "No" as an answer. When prompted, he mentioned:

"In the racing, no"

When enquired further if he has done it elsewhere in the car, Tsunoda replied:

"Maybe I have"

Zhou Guanyu replied with "I have never" and confirmed that he knew some drivers did.

Alex Albon also answered with a negative and was curious to know if someone else had given a 'Yes' for an answer.

Lando Norris replied with a resounding 'No'. He was of the opinion that only 'weirdos' do something like that.

Pierre Gasly was disgusted by the idea of it as he replied with the 'I have never' board.

Kevin Magnussen mentioned that he has not peed in his suit and that his mechanics may not believe him.

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso also replied with 'I have never'. Adding to it, he said:

"I tried, but I can’t"

Current F1 world champion Max Verstappen mentioned that it was close, but he never did pee in the cockpit.

Nico Hulkenberg had a few recollections from the past, but confirmed that he did not relieve himself in a Formula 1 car. Speaking about the incident, he said:

"I’ve never, I tried once, but actually it was not in Formula 1. That was before Formula 1 time, but mentally I said, ‘Okay I can’t, I need to do it'. But it just wouldn’t happen. My brain somehow didn’t allow it."

How do F1 drivers respond to nature's call?

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

While there's no way to sugarcoat this, F1 drivers do just let it go in their race suits. While that may seem weird to some, it does become a necessity in racing conditions, as they would need to go hours before they can leave their car in a race.

The temperatures in the cockpit do help in drying the suits up. In a particularly hot race condition, the drivers would get soaked in sweat and won't be able to tell the difference anyway.

In a talk show of Ellen Degeneres, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton mentioned that he had never peed in his suit, but does know of a few that do. Hamilton also mentioned that Michael Schumacher was a regular in peeing in the suit during races.

