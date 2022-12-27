Which drivers have the potential to reach F1? McLaren boss Zak Brown has his say

McLaren boss Zak Brown feels that drivers like Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward have the potential to reach Formula 1 in the future and be competitive.

Speaking to the Spanish edition of Motorsport.com, Brown detailed why the team has signed multiple drivers and is looking to give them the opportunity to perform on the big stage. Both Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou have had the opportunity to take part in the young driver tests for McLaren.

Both drivers were even rumored to replace Daniel Ricciardo before McLaren signed Oscar Piastri. O'Ward races for McLaren in IndyCar and Palou has joined the team this season for the F1 testing program.

Talking about the importance of the testing program for McLaren, Brown said,

"The testing program is very important to us. We have the obligation to complete two free practice sessions 1 each season with rookie drivers or with very little experience and we want to take advantage of it with drivers who have the potential to reach F1. We also need drivers who can help us during that race weekend. You never know what's going to happen and what you're going to need later."

Specifically talking about Alex Palou, the 2021 Indycar champion, Brown was very impressed with the Spaniard and feels the readiness of the two drivers is important in case an urgent need arises for a backup during a race weekend. Brown said:

"We have people like Pato, who has won races with us, and Alex Palou, who has won the championship. I think Alex has done a very good job in some tests he has done with us. You don't know if a driver suddenly goes to test positive for COVID-19 and at that moment, urgently, you are going to need a substitute".

These two have enormous potential and are part of the McLaren family

Referring to Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward, Brown said that the two drivers have a lot of potential and will achieve great things in their careers. He stated:

"We believe that these two drivers who are part of the family have enormous potential. So we want to give them every opportunity possible and see what the future holds for us."

Alex Palou is a former IndyCar champion (2021) and finished the 2022 season in 5th while Pato O'Ward finished his last two seasons in 3rd (2021) and 7th (2022). The two drivers certainly have potential and have proved themselves in IndyCar. A path to Formula 1 requires far too many variables to fall into place and hence it would be challenging for the two drivers to make it to the top.

