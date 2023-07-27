Which former Ferrari driver was called 'The King of Spa'?

Despite not being the most successful driver in terms of wins at the Spa-Francorchamps, former Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen was called the 'King of Spa'.

During his legendary 20 years in the sport, the Finnish driver produced some of the most iconic moments in the history of F1 such as his last-to-first victory in Japan 2005 during his glorious McLaren years.

The Iceman's four wins in the Belgian GP remains one of the highlights of his time and earned him the famous nickname despite Michael Schumacher winning six times in the Ardennes.

Raikkonen is the only driver to win three consecutive races at the Spa-Francochamps in 2004, 2005 and 2007 as the 2006 race was not held at the track. He won once more for the fourth time in 2009 when he took an underwhelming Ferrari to the top spot.

The 2007 world champion also remains the last driver to win a championship with the Italian giants.

Ferrari team boss previews the 2023 Belgian GP

Ferrari Team Principal Federic Vasseur, meanwhile, has accepted that the team made too many mistakes and was too cautious in the past couple of races, which restricted them in showing the true potential of the SF-23.

While previewing the 2023 Belgian GP, as per GPFans, Vasseur said:

"During the last two races, we have not been able to fully exploit the potential of the SF-23 because we were too cautious and made too many mistakes. Therefore, our goal for the Belgian Grand Prix, at one of the most beautiful venues in Formula 1, is to return to the path we started in Canada.

"So in Belgium and the rest of the season, we have to concentrate to the maximum and be prepared to take risks. Charles and Carlos are two of the best drivers on the grid, but we have to give them the right tools with which to express their talent. Behind Red Bull, it’s all extremely close with five teams battling it out to the nearest thousandths at every race."

Speaking to Autosport, the Ferrari boss further said:

"The most important thing is to be focused on ourselves, to try to get the best from what we have, to minimise the mistakes, do a better job and then comes what will come.

"To catch up, it's not that you are thinking about the Red Bull and thinking what do we have to do? We have to work on ourselves."

It will be interesting to see how the Italian team fares at the Belgian GP this weekend.