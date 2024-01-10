Which team will Alex Albon move to in 2025? Exploring the Williams F1 driver’s options

Alex Albon had a brilliant 2023 F1 season with Williams. The Thai driver was able to push a relatively slow car beyond it's limits and compete with other midfield rivals throughout the year. He was the top driver in the group of backmarker teams.

Hence, several sources suggest that other teams will be targeting him when the next driver market opens up.

Alex Albon's current contract ends after the 2024 F1 season, when many other drivers are completing their contract cycles as well. Since Albon has a tough history with Red Bull and it's sister team AlphaTauri, it is safe to say that he will not be moving to those two teams.

However, there are several places where he could land in the future. Teams like Alpine, McLaren, Aston Martin, and even Mercedes could have the Thai on their radar.

Even though it might look like most of the top teams are satisfied with their drivers, the silly season brings some sudden and shocking changes. Hence, Alex Albon could surely play an important role in the driver shuffling next season.

Despite having four DNFs in 2023, Alex Albon was able to finish in the top 10 in seven out of 22 races while driving a struggling Williams FW45, which was quite impressive. In the end, he scored a total of 27 points and stood firmly in 13th place, above all the other backmarker drivers.

Alex Albon working hard with Williams on their 2024 F1 car

Alex Albon has said that he has been working with Williams on their 2024 F1 car ever since April, 2023. He said that the team is trying to resolve a long-standing balance issue with their cars through simulator work.

"I've [been] working on next year's car since April. This largely consists of simulator work, to try to mitigate some of these constant balance issues we've been having for the last four or five years. That's been a big focus for next year."

Furthermore, he laid out goals for the British team and claimed that Williams is determined to take a big leap and finish in the midfield constructors' standings.

"You need to think more long-term. We don't want to be finishing eighth in the Constructors', we want to be finishing fifth or fourth and that takes a big leap forward."

In 2023, Williams finished in seventh place in the constructors' championship with 28 points.