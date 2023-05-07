Who is Charles Leclerc's father? Family of Ferrari F1 driver explored

Charles Leclerc was born in one of the world's wealthiest principalities, yet he came from a humble family. Let's explore the Ferrari driver's family.

Who is Charles Leclerc's father?

Charles Leclerc's father, Herve Leclerc was a major motorsports lover. In the 1980s and 1990s, the Monegasque raced in European Formula 3 championships. The 1983 Nogaro Grand Prix was Herve's final race of his career.

He was born on March 7, 1963, and died on June 20, 2017, at the age of 54, following a long-term illness. His son, Charles, once stated that his father introduced him to motor racing and that he would not have made it to F1 without him.

Charles Leclerc Family

Despite being a Monegasque, Charles said that he did not come from a wealthy background. The 25-year-old's grandparents used to assist the young Leclerc throughout his junior career as they were in a better financial position.

Although nothing is known about Leclerc's mother, Pascal Leclerc, sources indicate that she works as a hairdresser. She has been seen several times at the track, cheering on her son.

The late Herve Leclerc also had two more sons besides Charles. Although the Ferrari driver is the most well-known of them, Lorenzo and Arthur Leclerc are his siblings, which makes Charles the middle child.

About his brothers, particularly Lorenzo Leclerc, not much is known. However, the racing community is used to seeing Arthur Leclerc, the youngest sibling. Arthur is currently competing in F2.

Undoubtedly, the 25-year-old driver is the main face of the Leclerc family to the outside world. The Monegasque is the first driver from Monaco to have competed in the highest level of motorsport after joining F1.

Hours before the Miami GP, Ferrari changed Charles Leclerc's gearbox a second time

Leclerc has a brand-new gearbox when the weekend began. However, following his collision in the Miami Grand Prix qualifying, Ferrari opted not to take any chances and promptly replaced the component. While the Italian racing team is taking a safe bet, this is not to imply that the gearbox cannot be salvaged.

There is an exemption to the rule that prohibits F1 teams from working on their cars between qualifying and the race if there is damage. In that circumstance, teams are permitted to change components in accordance with the parc fermé regulations, provided that the substituted components are similar.

Leclerc raised a red flag with a minute and a half remaining after his collision in Q3. Due to the F1 drivers' inability to turn on for their last flying lap, the starting lineup was unexpected. As a result of the Dutchman's own error on his first fast lap, Max Verstappen will have to start the race from ninth place.

Poll : 0 votes