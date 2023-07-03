Who was the Driver of the Day at the F1 Austrian GP?

Red Bull made it nine wins from nine races at the 2023 edition of the F1 Austrian Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen recorded his fifth consecutive victory. Sergio Perez returned to the podium with a P3 finish, and the two Red Bulls were split by Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.

The Austrian GP was filled with unexpected twists and turns, including Lando Norris' performance in the McLaren. The 23-year-old Brit finished P5 and earned the fans' votes for the Driver of The Day title.

Starting the race from P4, Lando Norris was constantly under threat from Lewis Hamilton, who qualified right behind him. However, he showed phenomenal pace to defend his position without much of a struggle. Hamilton, on the other hand, complained about underperformance from his W14 throughout the race.

After nullifying Hamilton's threat, Norris tried to chase Carlos Sainz's Ferrari, while defending against Sergio Perez at the same time, who had made his way up from P15.

What was the split of votes for the F1 Driver of The Day in Austrian GP 2023?

Lando Norris won the Driver of The Day title with 26.1% of the votes. However, there were a couple of other drivers who were close to winning the title. Here is the complete vote split:

Carlos Sainz - 22.4% Votes

Carlos Sainz started the race from P3 and was close enough to his teammate, Charles Leclerc. However, he did not overtake him after the team asked him to not attack. Sainz held up Sergio Perez for quite some time at the end of the race, helping his teammate achieve the P2 finish with ease.

Sergio Perez - 21.8%

Sergio Perez's performances in the last few weekends had been disappointing. However, the Mexican driver delivered a P3 finish for Red Bull after starting from P15.

Charles Leclerc - 7.6%

Leclerc's P2 finish marked Ferrari's first podium finish since the Azerbaijan GP in April. It was also the 800th podium finish for the Prancing Horse, extending their all-time F1 record.

Max Verstappen - 6.5%

Max Verstappen won his fifth consecutive F1 race of the season in Austria and had the lead of the race for the first 25 laps. This marked a total of 249 consecutive laps led by him, which began during the Miami GP and ended when Leclerc took the lead during a Verstappen pit-stop.

