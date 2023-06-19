Who was the F1 driver of the day at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix?

The 2023 edition of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix was packed with action in the midfield, apart from the long DRS chain. While it's usually easy to predict the Driver of the Day, who is voted by fans, Williams' Alexander Albon was the unexpected winner of the honor at the Canadian GP.

A smart switch from inters to dry tires during the F1 qualifying session on Saturday saw him qualify for Q3, and then a P10 starting position was converted to P9 after Carlos Sainz was penalised. Given the pace of the car, Albon was expected to drop places in the main race, but he drove brilliantly to secure a P7 finish and grab six points.

These were Albon and Williams' first points in F1 since the Bahrain GP, where he secured a P10 finish. Williams are now ninth in the constructors' standings with seven points, five ahead of AlphaTauri.

There was an entire DRS train that Alex Albon had to hold off to achieve a P7 finish, right behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

What was the division of the F1 Driver of the Day votes?

Albon received more than one-fourth of the total votes in the Driver of the Day poll, comprehensively winning the award at the Canadian GP. He recorded 28.7% of the total votes.

Fan-favorite Lewis Hamilton, who finished P3, had the second-highest share of votes (16.4% of the total). Fernando Alonso, who finished P2, received the third-highest votes (16.3% of the total).

Alonso and Hamilton were engaged in a closely contested battle for P2 throughout the race, and the Spaniard drove admirably to hold off the seven-time world champion.

Max Verstappen, who led the race from start to finish, was third in the poll with 7.4% of the vote. This was his 41st victory, equalling F1 legend Ayrton Senna, and Red Bull's 100th victory, who became the fifth team to do so.

Verstappen was followed by Charles Leclerc, who did well to finish P4 in the race after starting from P10. He received 7.3% of the votes.

