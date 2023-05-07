Create

Who did Jeff Bezos attend the F1 Miami GP with? Find out about the woman accompanying the billionaire

By Sushmita
Modified May 07, 2023 23:34 IST
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Final Practice
Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin AMR23 Mercedes on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The F1 Miami Grand Prix lived up to its promise of attracting the rich and famous, with two of the world's wealthiest men sighted in the F1 pit lane on Saturday. Elon Musk was present at the circuit to familiarize himself with the sport.

Jeff Bezos also travelled to Miami to learn more about one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States. He was not alone. The business tycoon was joined by his new girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez.

Bezos and television journalist Sánchez made their relationship public in 2019, following the Amazon founder's divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott. In the months leading up to the divorce, Sánchez and Bezos had been spending more time together.

Their love has grown in the years after the news surfaced, with the pair travelling on family vacations together, pushing for climate change, and putting on PDA.

Sánchez and Bezos are frequently spotted dining with Hollywood's elite. Sánchez, in addition to being a TV anchor and a mother, specializes in aerial cinematography and worked as a consultant on Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

This weekend, the pair was spotted in the pitlane. Bezos was seen working on the pit wall with McLaren engineers this weekend while dealing with one of the underdog teams. He was also spotted conversing with McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

Sergio Perez will start from the pole in GP race, followed by Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz on Sunday. Catch all the live action on F1TV Pro or SkySports F1.

F1 Miami Grand Prix: Start time, TV coverage, and starting grid

In 2023, the Formula One Miami Grand Prix will make a second appearance. This weekend, celebrities from every profession, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, A$AP Rocky, and Skepta have descended to the Hard Rock Stadium.

With the United States Grand Prix in Austin in October and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, this is the first of three races in the US this season. Watch the live coverage on F1Tv pro at 1 am (IST).

Here is the starting grid:

  1. (11) Sergio Pérez
  2. (14) Fernando Alonso
  3. (55) Carlos Sainz
  4. (20) Kevin Magnussen
  5. (10) Pierre Gasly
  6. (63) George Russell
  7. (16) Charles Leclerc
  8. (31) Esteban Ocon
  9. (1) Max Verstappen
  10. (77) Valtteri Bottas
  11. (23) Alex Albon
  12. (27) Nico Hulkenberg
  13. (44) Lewis Hamilton
  14. (24) Zhou Guanyu
  15. (21) Nyck DeVries
  16. (4) Lando Norris
  17. (22) Yuki Tsunoda
  18. (18) Lance Stroll
  19. (81) Oscar Piastri
  20. (2) Logan Sargeant

