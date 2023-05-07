Who did Jeff Bezos attend the F1 Miami GP with? Find out about the woman accompanying the billionaire

The F1 Miami Grand Prix lived up to its promise of attracting the rich and famous, with two of the world's wealthiest men sighted in the F1 pit lane on Saturday. Elon Musk was present at the circuit to familiarize himself with the sport.

Jeff Bezos also travelled to Miami to learn more about one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States. He was not alone. The business tycoon was joined by his new girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez.

Bezos and television journalist Sánchez made their relationship public in 2019, following the Amazon founder's divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott. In the months leading up to the divorce, Sánchez and Bezos had been spending more time together.

Their love has grown in the years after the news surfaced, with the pair travelling on family vacations together, pushing for climate change, and putting on PDA.

Sánchez and Bezos are frequently spotted dining with Hollywood's elite. Sánchez, in addition to being a TV anchor and a mother, specializes in aerial cinematography and worked as a consultant on Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

This weekend, the pair was spotted in the pitlane. Bezos was seen working on the pit wall with McLaren engineers this weekend while dealing with one of the underdog teams. He was also spotted conversing with McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

Sergio Perez will start from the pole in GP race, followed by Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz on Sunday. Catch all the live action on F1TV Pro or SkySports F1.

F1 Miami Grand Prix: Start time, TV coverage, and starting grid

F1 Grand Prix of Miami

In 2023, the Formula One Miami Grand Prix will make a second appearance. This weekend, celebrities from every profession, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, A$AP Rocky, and Skepta have descended to the Hard Rock Stadium.

With the United States Grand Prix in Austin in October and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, this is the first of three races in the US this season. Watch the live coverage on F1Tv pro at 1 am (IST).

Here is the starting grid:

(11) Sergio Pérez (14) Fernando Alonso (55) Carlos Sainz (20) Kevin Magnussen (10) Pierre Gasly (63) George Russell (16) Charles Leclerc (31) Esteban Ocon (1) Max Verstappen (77) Valtteri Bottas (23) Alex Albon (27) Nico Hulkenberg (44) Lewis Hamilton (24) Zhou Guanyu (21) Nyck DeVries (4) Lando Norris (22) Yuki Tsunoda (18) Lance Stroll (81) Oscar Piastri (2) Logan Sargeant

