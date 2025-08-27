“Who knows, someday”: Oscar Piastri’s F1 boss keeps the door open for Max Verstappen

McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, has kept the door open for a move for Max Verstappen at the papaya-colored team. The 53-year-old also heaped praise on the Dutch driver.

Oscar Piastri's F1 boss, Brown, who recently spoke in an interview with outlet De Telegraaf, praised the Red Bull Racing star as a fantastic driver while also keeping the doors of McLaren ajar for him.

“Max is a fantastic driver, a four-time champion for a reason. It’s a pleasure for me to work with all the drivers in the McLaren program anyway, and with Max? Who knows, someday...”

Despite being contracted to the Red Bull Racing outfit till the 2028 season, Max Verstappen has witnessed conversations about his immediate future largely herald the Formula 1 landscape through much of the first 14 races of the 2025 campaign. During the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, the 27-year-old confirmed he would be staying at the Austrian outfit for the 2026 season.

However, it can be argued that Verstappen made the statement so he can weigh up the F1 field before making a decision for 2027, especially considering the sweeping changes set to affect the sport in 2026. Whether Verstappen will someday move to McLaren, especially after the words of the Woking-based team CEO, will be one to keep an eye on with the passing of time.

Zak Brown hoping to race with Max Verstappen in Endurance Racing

Zak Brown also touched on racing alongside Max Verstappen in Endurance Racing. The American motorsports chief stressed how he would be delighted with having the four-time world champion on his racing team.

Brown, who spoke in the interview, also explained how pleased he was with Verstappen’s testing at the Nordschleife in Nurburgring.

“Well, I would prefer to have Max as my teammate in endurance racing. Because he's recently shown his speed there too on the Nordschleife under a pseudonym.”

Indeed, Max Verstappen earlier stirred a buzz across the motorsports scene when he took part in a test session for his team, Verstappen.com, under the pseudonym Franz Hermann. The Dutch driver who was testing his side’s GT3 car around the Nurburgring ended the session setting a new lap record around the circuit.

Following the test, Max Verstappen also touched on how he would love to compete in Endurance Racing, including Le Mans someday, when he steps away from racing in F1.

Shifting focus to current F1 action, Verstappen and Zak Brown will have their immediate focus set on achieving success with their respective teams at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix. The McLaren team has proven to be the dominant side through the 2025 season so far. However, Verstappen has been able to nick off a few race victories from the papaya-colored outfit.

