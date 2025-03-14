Who is Lewis Hamilton’s press officer at Ferrari? All we know so far

Lewis Hamilton’s seismic switch from Mercedes-AMG to Scuderia Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season has led to several changes within his inner circle. While the British driver has tried to retain key members of his team from Brackley, a few notable personnel changes have been observed ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old has so far been spotted with several new faces following his switch to the Italian outfit. However, one particular change that has quietly drawn attention is his press officer. The seven-time F1 champion, who was previously associated with Charlotte Davies in that role, was seen with a new media representative during pre-season testing.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the new press officer spotted with the former McLaren driver goes by the name Ella. Addressing widespread speculation about her identity, the media outlet detailed that she was appointed through Lewis Hamilton’s Project 44 foundation and will handle his media duties throughout his stint at Ferrari.

The report further states that Ella is an Italian who lives in the United Kingdom and joins Hamilton’s team despite having no background in F1.

Beyond these changes, the former Mercedes driver’s revamped team at Ferrari still features some familiar faces. Notably, longtime physio Angela Cullen has returned to her role after parting ways with Hamilton before the 2024 season. His support team at the Maranello outfit is also reported to include his longtime manager, Marc Hynes, alongside his father, Anthony Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton speaks on Australian Grand Prix hopes

Lewis Hamilton during the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2025 - Free Practice Session - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton has touched on the possibility of clinching pole position at the Australian Grand Prix following the conclusion of Practice 2. The Ferrari driver could only manage a fifth-place finish in the overall standings, 0.42 seconds slower than teammate Charles Leclerc, who set the fastest time of the session.

The British driver, who has enjoyed immense success in qualifying at the Albert Park circuit, was quick to downplay the chances of rolling back the years to secure pole position when asked about it.

Speaking to the media, as reported by the BBC, Hamilton stated:

"For me, I think it's a little bit early (to go for pole) as I continue to learn the car, but never say never.

"I will give it everything and (I'm) just not putting too much pressure on. Try and enjoy it. I have some pace to find. I know where to find it. It's just about going out and doing it."

Lewis Hamilton boasts a record eight pole positions at the Australian Grand Prix and has claimed victory twice at the Albert Park event.

The 40-year-old, despite downplaying the possibility of securing pole position, will be aiming for a historic outing as he makes his debut Grand Prix appearance with the Italian outfit.

