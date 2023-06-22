Who is Neel Jani? All you need to know about Audi F1’s new simulator driver

Neel Jani is Audi F1's newly recruited simulator driver who is known to have won Le Mans 24 Hours and has been a former Torro Rosso reserve driver. To aid Audi's debut in F1, the 39-year-old driver who previously worked for Sauber and Red Bull will not assist the simulator program run from the Neuberg HQ.

Jani won the 2016 World Endurance Championship for Porche and broke the lap record at Spa, made by the 919 Hybrid Evo project.

When asked about his new venture with Audi F1, Jani said:

“I am delighted to accompany Audi on their way into Formula 1."

Adding further, he said:

“It is both an honour and a great responsibility to be involved in a project of this magnitude at an early stage."

Neel Jani was previously associated with fledging motorsport programs under the Volkswagen Group. He led Porche towards its first win in Formula E in the 2019-20 season with Andre Lotterer.

Jani believes that his compounded experience in F1 and LMP projects can forge links between theory and practice, which can benefit Audi F1.

How do simulators play a role in shaping Audi F1's debut?

Shell at the Belgian Grand Prix

Talking about the role of simulators in shaping Audi F1's entry into the racing arena, Audi technical development boss Oliver Hoffmann said:

“Just like in production development, simulation plays a major role in our Formula 1 project."

Adding further, Hoffmann said:

“Our simulator is an important tool for the power unit development. It requires a development driver who, in addition to a grasp of technology, brings versatile experience to the project, especially in terms of energy management in racing conditions.”

Audi F1 has undergone many structural changes in management. They have also faced controversies and logistics issues, which have raised issues about the team's debut in 2026.

Adam Baker, the chief executive of Audi Formula Racing, commented on the team's progress towards 2026 and said:

“At the moment, we are mainly focused on fundamental concept questions with high relevance to performance. However, in evaluating various technical solutions, we rely not only on digital methods. Know-how, experience, and practically relevant development are indispensable elements of drawing the right conclusions from the simulation."

With the introduction of the new engine regulations, which prominently do away with the pricey and complicated Motor Generator Unit-Heat (MGU-H), the German manufacturer will make its debut on track.

According to Audi, a one-cylinder mule engine has been tested since the year's conclusion. However, it anticipates having a finished, dyno-ready 1.6-liter turbo hybrid powerplant in time for 2024.

