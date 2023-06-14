Concerns arise regarding Audi’s 2026 F1 entry project as the German brand faces major blow

Audi F1 has big ambitions of entering F1 in 2026. But the team has a lot to figure out as concerns about their debut in racing keep mounting. Earlier, former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto was unimpressed by the team, calling them "clowns." Then, there were multiple shuffles in leadership and management. Now, it seems that Audi is lagging by six months in the development of their power unit.

Audi F1's first complete hybrid unit, which consists of the combustion engine, electric motor battery, and electronic control unit is set to be ready by the end of this year. This will be the foundation for the future.

The estimated time, if Audi set up the foundation below the benchmark of F1 standards, could be more. For instance, their overall progress can face another pushback if their dynamometers aren't up to the F1's levels.

With Alfa Romeo Sauber set to become Audi F1 in 2026, the team is visibly short-staffed with only 260 employees working on the engine and the power unit. Some of these employees are from Audi sports, while others are Audi employees or have been roped in from outside. Staff recruitment is expected to finish by the end of the year with the power unit team to have more than 300 employees.

With new engine regulations to be rolled out soon, teams like Aston Martin are already working and updating their development facilities. McLaren is in the process of developing a new wind tunnel and has signed major contracts with the likes of Rob Marshall from Red Bull and David Sanchez from Ferrari.

With the 2024 projects running in full swing, the teams are investing plenty of resources to gear up for new engine regulations in 2026.

Audi F1 clarifies on Mattia Binotto's alleged "private messages"

Mattia Binotto

There has been a 180-degree turn in Audi F1's interaction with Mattia Binotto as the team denied the former Ferrari team principal turning down their offer. They claimed that Binotto never even visited their Neuberg HQ.

An Audi F1 spokesperson confirms to PlanetF1.com that Binotto never visited the Sports Competence Centre in Neuberg. The team did not state whether Binotto was even considered for the position of the team principal for the project, which is spearheaded by the CEO of Audi Formula Racing GmbH Adam Baker.

Speaking on the recruitment drive, Adam Baker said that 50 tech experts, including some from F1 rival teams, have been hired. Commenting further, he said:

"To ensure we will be competitive in 2026, we want to accelerate our learning phase as much as possible and part of that strategy is an aggressive recruitment program."

