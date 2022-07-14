"Whoever said that should stop watching F1"- Fans react to a podcast's controversial headline claiming Fernando Alonso is 'overhyped'

Fernando Alonso is "overhyped." It was at least one of the hot takes discussed in the latest WTF1 podcast and in the eyes of fans, that take has proved to be rather outrageous. The Spanish driver is currently 23 points behind his teammate Esteban Ocon and that was used as one of the key factors behind the Alpine driver being called overhyped.

Fernando Alonso fans did not take it lightly as they swarmed the Twitter post and made some stern remarks, with one of them even claiming that anyone coming up with such suggestions should just stop watching F1.

These are some of the interesting reactions from fans to the suggestion that Fernando Alonso might be overhyped. Interestingly, there were some that agreed with the take as well by claiming that the results were nothing extraordinary.

Some fans replies:

"Alonso is overhyped? Whoever said that should stop watching F1"

CFCDan @DannCFC21 @wtf1official Alonso is overhyped? Whoever said that should stop watching F1

"Whomever said Alonso was overhyped needs that hot sauce poured in their eyes."

Franz Tost's burner @FranzTostBurner @wtf1official Whomever said Alonso was overhyped needs that hot sauce poured in their eyes. 😂

"The Alonso take is fair, bloke’s had horrendous luck but he’s being treated like a god for getting nothing more than expected results in a good car"

Joey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @vettelaporte @wtf1official The Alonso take is fair, bloke's had horrendous luck but he's being treated like a god for getting nothing more than expected results in a good car 🤷‍♂️

"A good car? This alpine is horrible and he's dragging it to the front row in quali! Let's not forget about the amazing overtakes!"

"Norris is better than Russell: True!! Alonso is overhyped: No never! Masi was better then the current rece directors: False, they all make wrong calls!"

Johan S @Johans2022 @wtf1official Norris is better than Russell: True!! Alonso is overhyped: No never! Masi was better then the current rece directors: False, they all make wrong calls!

"None of those are particularly hot. Hell, the first two may flat out be true. I'd certainly take Lando, esp considering he's a year or two younger. We do talk about Alonso a lot for being a former champion, not so much for today. He's basically a character. All RDs are hated"

Michael Polinski @mpolinsk @wtf1official None of those are particularly hot. Hell, the first two may flat out be true. I'd certainly take Lando, esp considering he's a year or two younger. We do talk about Alonso a lot for being a former champion, not so much for today. He's basically a character. All RDs are hated

"Calling alonso overrated is crazy hes a top 5 driver rn on the grid and would be so much higher in the championship if his car didnt break every 3 seconds and alpine strategist had more than 4 braincells"

Sixx @HondaF1Fan @JThompson2589 @wtf1official Calling alonso overrated is crazy hes a top 5 driver rn on the grid and would be so much higher in the championship if his car didnt break every 3 seconds and alpine strategist had more than 4 braincells

Fernando Alonso to discuss his contract extension over the summer break

Speaking to the media on the eve of the Austrian GP, Fernando Alonso admitted that he had not had any discussion with Alpine about his extension beyond this season yet. Why? Because the Spaniard wanted to first focus on the few races before the summer break.

He said:

"So far, we didn't really start any negotiations. My aim, as I've said, is to continue. But until the summer break, I want to concentrate this July. We have [three] races [until then] and I need to score points because the first nine races have been a little bit unlucky for me."

Looking at his commitment to the sport, Alonso will surely be sticking around for a while in F1.

