Why are the 2025 F1 British GP trophies made of LEGO? All about the unique trophies for the event

Large LEGO trophies were awarded to the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix podium finishers this year to celebrate the partnership between the Danish toy brand and the sport. This was one of the many remarkable crossovers the two have witnessed throughout the length of this season.
LEGO officially began its partnership with Formula 1 this season. The iconic Danish brand is known for its toys, mostly consisting of interlocking plastic bricks. They have shared partnerships with many iconic brands, and are the largest toy manufacturer in the world.
Their partnership with the pinnacle of motorsport took a new turn earlier today at Silverstone during the British GP. The trophies, awarded to the podium finishers, were made entirely of LEGO pieces. Although the race winner, Lando Norris, was also given the traditional trophy, it was accompanied by a LEGO one.
That one trophy was 59 cm tall, weighing somewhere around 2kgs. It was made up of 2,717 bricks. The winning constructors' trophy was also similar but decorated with black. The rest two trophies for P2 and P3 finishers were slightly smaller in size.
LEGO designer Samuel Liltorp Johnson was the creative genius behind these trophies. It took a team of seven builders to make the trophies in over 200 hours. Johnson revealed that the trophies were also glued down to make them stronger for the podium celebrations.
"We’ve glued them together so we don't have a disaster with maybe some champagne slammed down and then them falling on the ground," he said (via The Race). "We’ve done our due diligence to make sure that they don’t fall apart, and they are very strong."
LEGO has been making Formula 1 rather interesting with their special events and publicity techniques.
LEGO shaped brake markers spotted at F1 races
Another tribute to the LEGO x F1 partnership was first noticed at the Red Bull Ring earlier during the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix. The brake markers, which are used to indicate the distance before corners, were shaped like LEGO bricks. Considering they are cuboid-shaped, adding the shape of the LEGO interlocking circles at the top gave them an uncanny resemblance. This was an excellent way to promote the partnership between the toy giant and F1.
Earlier this month, drivers also had quite an exciting moment right before the Miami Grand Prix. The drivers' parade, which is usually done in real-life cars, featured drivable cars made up of LEGO. The drivers raced each other, and this activity gained huge cheers from the fans.