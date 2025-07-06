Why are the 2025 F1 British GP trophies made of LEGO? All about the unique trophies for the event

Large LEGO trophies were awarded to the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix podium finishers this year to celebrate the partnership between the Danish toy brand and the sport. This was one of the many remarkable crossovers the two have witnessed throughout the length of this season.

Ad

LEGO officially began its partnership with Formula 1 this season. The iconic Danish brand is known for its toys, mostly consisting of interlocking plastic bricks. They have shared partnerships with many iconic brands, and are the largest toy manufacturer in the world.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Their partnership with the pinnacle of motorsport took a new turn earlier today at Silverstone during the British GP. The trophies, awarded to the podium finishers, were made entirely of LEGO pieces. Although the race winner, Lando Norris, was also given the traditional trophy, it was accompanied by a LEGO one.

That one trophy was 59 cm tall, weighing somewhere around 2kgs. It was made up of 2,717 bricks. The winning constructors' trophy was also similar but decorated with black. The rest two trophies for P2 and P3 finishers were slightly smaller in size.

Ad

LEGO designer Samuel Liltorp Johnson was the creative genius behind these trophies. It took a team of seven builders to make the trophies in over 200 hours. Johnson revealed that the trophies were also glued down to make them stronger for the podium celebrations.

"We’ve glued them together so we don't have a disaster with maybe some champagne slammed down and then them falling on the ground," he said (via The Race). "We’ve done our due diligence to make sure that they don’t fall apart, and they are very strong."

Ad

LEGO has been making Formula 1 rather interesting with their special events and publicity techniques.

LEGO shaped brake markers spotted at F1 races

Another tribute to the LEGO x F1 partnership was first noticed at the Red Bull Ring earlier during the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix. The brake markers, which are used to indicate the distance before corners, were shaped like LEGO bricks. Considering they are cuboid-shaped, adding the shape of the LEGO interlocking circles at the top gave them an uncanny resemblance. This was an excellent way to promote the partnership between the toy giant and F1.

Ad

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Earlier this month, drivers also had quite an exciting moment right before the Miami Grand Prix. The drivers' parade, which is usually done in real-life cars, featured drivable cars made up of LEGO. The drivers raced each other, and this activity gained huge cheers from the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More