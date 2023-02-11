Why was Ayrton Senna considered one of the greatest F1 drivers?

Ayrton Senna is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. When discussing the greatest drivers, chances are someone somewhere will bring up the Brazilian. However, millions of newcomers to the sport may not know who he is or why he is regarded as a God-like figure in the sport.

Senna might not be the most successful driver in the sport with the most wins, most world titles, or most points scored. However, he is revered by everyone who knew him and his career.

The reason why Ayrton Senna was considered one of the best F1 drivers

Aryton Senna was most loved for his unique driving style and his sheer passion for the sport. Though the Brazilian superstar was an aggressive driver, he was not always rash or reckless.

However, he was so adamant about overtaking other drivers that he was subjected to several crashes in his career as well. Despite all that, he was one of the toughest drivers to race against.

Moreover, several of his most successful drives came when he was under immense pressure. Before Michael Schumacher, he was considered the best driver during the rain. Senna even managed to win races where his car had reliability issues or when he himself was physically unwell.

Ayrton Senna was a pure racing driver in every sense. He didn't like any drama or politics within the team or between drivers. The Brazilian only wanted to race and win at any cost. He was also a religious man, frequently mentioning how he found God when he was in the car.

Ayrton Senna's death and his legacy

After winning three of his world titles with McLaren, Ayrton Senna joined Williams in 1994 after Prost retired from the sport. However, this was the Brazilian's final year in the sport.

In the 1994 F1 San Marino GP held in Imola, Senna lost control of his car at the Tamburello corner on lap 7 and crashed into a concrete wall. As revealed by the telemetry, Senna's car was moving at 233 km/h when it hit the wall. Though he was extracted from the car and taken to the hospital as quickly as possible, he didn't survive the crash.

It was later revealed that the car's right front wheel and suspension were hurled into the cockpit and pieces of metal hit Senna's head, instantly killing him while he was still in the car.

Despite not winning any world titles after 1991, he was still considered one of the greatest drivers, even in 1994. Hence, his death was a massive blow to his home country and everyone in the F1 universe. The Brazilian government issued three days of national mourning in the country.

After his untimely death, Ayrton Senna was even more respected and praised for the career he had as an F1 driver.

Though Michael Schumacher soon took center stage in the sport and won much more than the Brazilian, fans will always remember the three-time world champion and for what he achieved and how he raced.

