Why Formula 1 needs the Andretti family?

Mario Andretti shook the Formula 1 world with a single tweet on Friday, February 18. The former world champion announced that his son Michael had applied to the FIA to join the sport for the 2024 season.

The 1978 Formula 1 champion and patriarch of the first family of international auto racing said Michael's entry "checks every box" and that they were waiting to hear back from the FIA.

Mario Andretti @MarioAndretti Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination. Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination.

This is not the first time that the Andretti family has tried to make a foray into the pinnacle of motorsport. Andretti Autosport pursued the purchase of Alfa Romeo last year but backed out when they felt the price got too steep for a backmarker team. It apparently didn't take long for the family to come up with an alternate plan.

Andretti family has resources and pedigree for Formula 1 success

It appears the $200 million entry fee introduced by the FIA to go along with the newly installed cost cap won't be a barrier for the Andrettis. They rather balked at the required $250 million bank guarantee on top of the rumored $350 million purchase price for Alfa.

An unnamed spokesperson for the FIA, however, said that "the FIA is not currently in a position to consider or comment on any expressions of interest or applications received" by Andretti or anyone else.

There are multiple reasons why the entry of the Andrettis would be significant for the sport.

Ahmet Cir @AhmetCirF1 The FIA responded to Michael Andretti's Formula 1 entry talks by 2024, saying its "not currently in a position to consider or comment on any expressions of interest or applications received from potential new entrant teams in respect to the FIA Formula 1 world championship." #F1 The FIA responded to Michael Andretti's Formula 1 entry talks by 2024, saying its "not currently in a position to consider or comment on any expressions of interest or applications received from potential new entrant teams in respect to the FIA Formula 1 world championship." #F1 https://t.co/TVS7NIGJPg

Firstly, the Andretti Autosport infrastructure is certainly sufficient to support the development of a Formula 1 car. With Porsche's expected re-entry into the sport along with the next major engine revision in 2026, it offers an intriguing partnership opportunity for a newer team.

Secondly, Formula 1's recent surge in popularity in the United States led the FIA to add a second stateside race to the calendar in Miami and consider a third in Las Vegas. In light of this newfound fame, the organization would be foolish not to capitalize on this additional opportunity to gain American fans.

While the Gene Haas-owned team is considered a U.S.-based effort, they have never employed an American driver. Furthermore, they appear to be under the primary guidance and influence of Belarusian-Russian businessman Dmitry Mazepin.

Thirdly, the new American venture does not lack experience. Andretti Autosport's IndyCar team already features two drivers with F1 stints — Romain Grosjean and Alexander Rossi. The 21-year-old phenom Colton Herta has also been mentioned as a potential Formula 1 candidate and is nearing the required number of Super License points to make that a possibility.

Perhaps the FIA is leery of new entries given the lack of success most new teams have had in recent years. Mercedes' dominance is the only bright spot in the sport's dossier that includes three bankruptcies and Haas' perennial disappointment.

It's possible the elder Andretti felt the FIA was dragging its feet as only giant international sporting organizations can. Subsequently, he was trying to muster public support for an 11th Formula 1 team.

Should they be successful, that support will soon turn to pressure that will hopefully push the FIA in the right direction.

