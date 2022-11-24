Why did Haas fire Mick Schumacher? F1 pundit has a different opinion

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle believes that there is more than one reason why Haas parted ways with Mick Schumacher. While his performance and the damage he cost the team are apparent reasons, Brundle believes that Schumacher's 'entourage' could have been a reason why the team was fed up.

With every passing race, it was hard for the German to deliver a performance, especially against his teammate, Kevin Magnussen. While this affected the team directly, what came along was a lot of hate for the team's principal indirectly. As Brundle told Sky Sports:

“I think the team were fed up of Mick’s entourage and all the pressures that came with that. He has been dropped by Ferrari as well, so it’s difficult times for him.”

Since Mick Schumacher wasn't improving, rumors started flying around that Haas team principal Guenther Steiner had started looking for other drivers. This led Ralf Schumacher, a former driver and Mick's uncle, to hit back at Steiner for not supporting his driver.

Although it was apparent how much damage Schumacher had cost the team, many still think that he deserves to be on the grid, including Brundle:

“Mick will pop up somewhere else. I think he’s worthy of a place on the grid – maybe in a reserve role, treading water."

Brundle believes Haas want experienced drivers unlike Mick Schumacher

It is obvious that Haas has had a hard time with rookie drivers over the past two seasons. In 2021, with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, the team suffered a lot. They ended with absolutely no points.

However, with Magnussen back in 2022, they did manage to score a handful. This included Schumacher's contribution as well. However, he has still been dropped by the team. They replaced him with Nico Hulkenberg, who has a lot of experience in the sport, which Brundle feels is what the team is looking for:

“Haas want that experience and confidence rather than trying to bring young guns in, which hasn’t worked for them.”

For Schumacher, fans have been speculating about a role at Mercedes as a reserve driver. Meanwhile, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also stated that the team will be ready to 'look after' Mick Schumacher 'if the situation arises.' However, he also said that nothing has been officially decided yet.

Mick Schumacher is optimistic about his return to F1



Wolff talked about the closeness Mercedes has had with the Schumacher family since Michael Schumacher returned to Formula 1 with Mercedes back in 2010 for three seasons. His work with the team helped them in their initial years leading up to the hybrid era.

