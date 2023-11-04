“Why am I so sh*t in qualifying”: Lando Norris’ hilarious radio exchange comes to light after winning pole position in the Brazil GP Sprint

Lando Norris was surprised with his P1 qualifying result as what he thought to be a "shit" lap was the fastest one during the Sprint Shootout at the Brazilian GP.

The starting grid for the Sprint is now set at Sao Paulo as the McLaren driver secured pole with an amazing lap, ahead of three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

However, right after he finished his lap - clocking in at 1:10.622 - he shared his frustrations with his team, saying that he is always "sh*t" in qualifying.

"Why am I so sh*t in qualifying?" he said on the radio.

Meanwhile, his race engineer patiently waited for everyone to finish their laps, before breaking the news that Norris will starting the race ahead of the grid in pole position. He said:

"Alright mate, that’s P1."

As mentioned, Lando Norris couldn't quite believe he was on pole and said:

"How? Well done I guess? Feels so bad, but so good!"

While he will be starting the race in front of the grid, his teammate Oscar Piastri had to settle for P10, as he had to race with older tires. Adding to that, he was the first driver to put in a lap during SQ3, so he had the least advantage of the track's grip.

'Disappointment' turns to opportunity for Lando Norris as he takes pole in Sprint

McLaren driver Lando Norris will have a golden opportunity to take home the win as the lights go out later today for the Sprint race. The last four of these races were won from pole position, and it was his teammate Piastri who won in Qatar.

Norris will have to remain focused and defensive to win the Sprint and take significant advantage of points.

Norris had earlier mentioned his disappointment over his performance in the qualifying session for the main race on Sunday. The session was interrupted by rain, which meant that the drivers could not improve their laptimes, and hence, he could only qualify P7 while Max Verstappen took pole.

However, he was confident that the car felt good enough to bring in pole position, as he told Sky Sports:

"It (the car) was amazing. Probably quick enough to be quickest today and on pole. So, pretty gutted."

"The car was amazing, it came alive a lot in qualifying, easily good enough to be quickest, let's say. Delivering the lap and putting together in Q3, and everything, it's a different job. Easily quick enough.

"Disappointed, another disappointing [Friday]. Not a lot we could have done."

While the main race might call for some extra work for Lando Norris to get ahead and maximize his points, the Sprint might be rather easier to win the same if he manages to defend against Max Verstappen's Red Bull.