"Why does he look like Fernando Alonso?"- Fans react as God's possible face created by Stanford University's scientists resembles the Spaniard

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso is a two-time Formula 1 world champion and now, according to scientists at Stanford University, God.

Scientists at the prestigious university released a 3D model of what God, the father of Jesus Christ, may have looked like and fans were quick to notice the similarities to the Spaniard.

Emma 🌶 @emmaaax55 Scientists at Stanford University have reconstructed this 3D model of how God, the father of Jesus Christ might have looked. Scientists at Stanford University have reconstructed this 3D model of how God, the father of Jesus Christ might have looked. https://t.co/Fng2ZPyHJt

The likeness between the two was uncanny and this led to the Twitterverse going crazy over the post. Many memes and troll posts emerged, with some of the best tweets by fans being:

"Why does he look like fernando alonso ?"

"'God taking a break after doing them plagues' - 1570 BC, Colourised."

"They even updated the statue in Rio"

"God’s face."

"wtf did i watch"

"He certainly drove like one on Sunday"

"El Plan was God's Plan all along"

"IT ALL MAKES SENSE"

"2nd coming of Alonso"

Fernando Alonso's United States GP penalty overturned

Fans praised the 41-year-old driver for his incredible drive last weekend in Austin at the 2022 F1 United States GP. Alonso was involved in a high-speed clash with the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll, but turned his race around and managed to finish P7. However, Haas F1 lodged a protest against the Spaniard for unsafe driving.

Haas protested that Alonso's car was running in an unsafe condition. The American team claimed Alpine should have fixed the mirrors on the car during the pitstop after the crash. The FIA accepted the complaint and Fernando Alonso received a thirty-second penalty, which meant that Alonso was demoted from P7 to P15 losing six points.

Formula 1 @F1



He drops down to P15, with Vettel (P7), Magnussen (P8), Tsunoda (P9) and Ocon (P10) all moving up in the points



#USGP #F1 BREAKING: Fernando Alonso has received a 30-second penalty as his car was sent back on track in an unsafe conditionHe drops down to P15, with Vettel (P7), Magnussen (P8), Tsunoda (P9) and Ocon (P10) all moving up in the points BREAKING: Fernando Alonso has received a 30-second penalty as his car was sent back on track in an unsafe conditionHe drops down to P15, with Vettel (P7), Magnussen (P8), Tsunoda (P9) and Ocon (P10) all moving up in the points#USGP #F1 https://t.co/zW9cC89Nwj

Alpine countered against the penalty, calling it unfair as Haas lodged their protest 24 minutes past the deadline. The FIA initially denied Alpine's counter but after the French team asked for a right of review claiming new evidence, the FIA arranged for a further hearing on the matter.

At the new hearing, Alpine successfully managed to convince the sporting body that Haas had ample time to lodge a complaint before the deadline and since they failed to do so, the penalty was unfair. The FIA revoked the penalty and awarded Fernando Alonso his place (P7) back.

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1 BREAKING: Fernando Alonso's penalty at the United States GP has been reversed.



He will now be reinstated to P7 in the US GP standings following Alpine's protest.



#F1 #USGP #alpinef1 #FernandoAlonso BREAKING: Fernando Alonso's penalty at the United States GP has been reversed.He will now be reinstated to P7 in the US GP standings following Alpine's protest. 🚨BREAKING: Fernando Alonso's penalty at the United States GP has been reversed. 😳He will now be reinstated to P7 in the US GP standings following Alpine's protest. 🇺🇸#F1 #USGP #alpinef1 #FernandoAlonso https://t.co/bo7pPuSgLq

Alpine are currently fourth in the World Constructors' Championship, being only nine points ahead of McLaren. The six points that Fernando Alonso earned at the US GP were thus very valuable for the French team in their quest to finish fourth.

McLaren have three races to reduce the difference and claim the crown of 'best of the rest', a title given to the best midfield team in the Constructors' Championship.

