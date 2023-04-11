Why McLaren decided to introduce upgrades to MCL60 in Baku

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has dismissed any concerns about the team introducing a major upgrade package at the sprint weekend in Baku.

McLaren are set to bring in the first major part of their upgrade to the MCL60 in Azerbaijan at the end of the month. The Baku race, though, is the season's first sprint race and will feature only one practice session, unlike a normal grand prix weekend where there are three.

That has led to concerns that introducing upgrades at a sprint race could hinder McLaren's understanding of their new components. Stella, though, is confident of the move, saying (via motorsportweek):

“If there’s no anomalous behaviours, then it’s relatively easy. In modern Formula 1, you have the data, and you can read the aerodynamic performance through the forces that you measure and through the pressure map around the gap around the car that you measure to the dozens of pressure sensors.”

He added:

“So we are not too worried in terms of assessing whether it’s possible or not, unless there are some anomalies. But, so far, I have to say that the cars are proving to be correlating well with the development. That’s why we decided to introduce it, even if it’s a sprint race.”

Oscar Piastri confident McLaren will move towards front of field after Baku upgrades

With McLaren set to bring upgrades to the car ahead of the Azerbaijan GP, Oscar Piastri is confident that the changes in Baku will enable the team to close the gap on the teams ahead. He said:

"I think it’ll definitely help us to move closer to the front of the grid. I’m sure all the other teams have got upgrades of their own as well. And I think what we’ve got coming in Baku is a good step in what is a bigger plan throughout the rest of the season. So it’ll help a bit, definitely, and get us on the right track, I hope."

Nevertheless, the young Australian is aware that other teams are also working hard to improve their cars. He added:

"But I think we are not underestimating that everyone else will probably have new parts as well, so we’ll see how much competitiveness we gain from that."

Piastri is in his rookie season with McLaren, after spending 2022 as Alpine's reserve driver. He has had a tough start to his Formula 1 career.

The McLaren driver's debut lasted just 14 laps, as his car failed to restart after a steering wheel change in the pitlane. He had a better time in Saudi Arabia, finishing P15, two places ahead of his teammate Lando Norris.

At the Australian GP, he finished P8 to pick up his maiden points in F1.

