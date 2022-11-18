Why Mick Schumacher is not continuing with Haas in F1 2023 Season? Real reason explored

One of the final seats for the 2023 F1 season has been confirmed in the form of Haas F1 team's Mick Schumacher making way for fellow countryman Nico Hulkenberg in the American racing outfit. Schumacher's tenure with the Kannapolis, North Carolina-based team comes to an end after two years together.

The news was confirmed by the team ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit after months of speculation about the 23-year-old's future in the sport. Team principal Guenther Steiner elaborated on why the young driver was not signed for another year alongside Kevin Magnussen and surprisingly did not point any fingers at Schumacher's overall performance.

Haas, who has been on the path of rebuilding their team after a major slump in 2020 and 2021, are finally on an upwards trajectory in terms of team operations and car performance. After taking a step forward from last year, the teams aim to keep their progress going in the right direction, with performance improvements to their VF-22 for next year.

This required an experienced driver behind the wheel to give valuable feedback to the team and lead the development curve over the years. Kevin Magnussen's return to the outfit has done just that, and Nico Hulkenberg is expected to do the same. Mick Schumacher, owing to his limited experience in the sport, was found lacking on that front.

Steiner elaborated further on the team's decision-making process and said:

"I think that the experience of multi-years in Formula 1 that never have been with another team than us, so by Nico being seen (as a driver with) three or four teams before, experience (is key) and experience takes time to make, and in the moment, we don’t have time, because we want to move forward."

Guenther Steiner says Mick Schumacher is not to blame for losing his seat on the team

Guenther Steiner, the team principal at Haas F1, further emphasized how Mick Schumacher's performance and on-track incidents had nothing to do with the team deciding to part ways with the German. The American team is currently in a position where it values the experience and further development of its package alongside talent behind the wheel of a car.

Steiner attempted to take the heat off Schumacher by elaborating on the topic, saying:

“It is not Mick’s fault that we are where we are and we only have ourselves to blame, but we need to come up again and there is a shorter way by taking a guy with a lot of experience, which has done this in multiple teams.”

Watch Mick Schumacher drive for one last time in the 2022 F1 season at the Abu Dhabi GP this weekend.

