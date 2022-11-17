2022 Abu Dhabi GP: Preview and prediction

The 2022 season draws to a close with the Abu Dhabi GP. In all fairness, the championship has not been as intense as last season. The anticipated rivalry between Ferrari x Red Bull (Charles Leclerc x Max Verstappen) never materialized. But the season has had its fair share of memorable moments.

Even though the championship was decided with a few races to spare, there's still something to look forward to every race weekend. Heading into the season's last race, battles are still being fought on the grid.

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Preview

1) The impending farewells

Sebastian Vettel has called it quits from F1. The Abu Dhabi GP will be the last race of his career. Daniel Ricciardo is taking a sabbatical next season, while, in all likelihood, Mick Schumacher will not be on the grid in 2023. There is speculation that Schumacher might join Mercedes as a reserve driver.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team @AstonMartinF1



Tweet us your video messages for Seb for a chance to feature in a special



Give us a wave to camera at the end of your video and you could be part of a surprise for Seb on



This is your moment.

The F1 Abu Dhabi GP race weekend could become a weekend of goodbyes as several impressive talents leave the sport. It will be emotional for fans as change is around the horizon.

2) The Max Verstappen x Sergio Perez saga

Unfortunately, Max Verstappen got embroiled in a controversy with Sergio Perez at the end of an otherwise spectacular season. Verstappen was easily the best driver on the grid. The Red Bull driver heads to Abu Dhabi on the back of a title run that he dominated by being consistent and avoiding too many errors.

His impressively clean performance throughout the season is why the outlier in Brazil sticks out like a sore thumb. Verstappen's defiance of a team order will be a hot topic of discussion this weekend. His post-race reaction will be intently watched by many.

3) The unresolved battles

There are too many unresolved battles up and down the grid that will reach their resolution at the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. The fight for P2 in driver and team championships is still unresolved. The battle for P4 in the constructors' championship between McLaren and Alpine is yet to be resolved, and so is the case with the battle between AlphaTauri and Haas for P8.

There's still a lot at stake for the teams and the drivers going into the Abu Dhabi GP. It will be a fun one to follow regardless of the outcome.

Form guide

In form: Mercedes

The team's hard work throughout the season came to fruition in Brazil. On sprint weekend, Mercedes caught an unprepared Red Bull and worked a good strategy. The German team secured its first win of the season and has been on an upward trajectory. This is what makes the Abu Dhabi GP interesting. There is scope to see the sparks of a Red Bull x Mercedes tussle in the season closer.

Out of form: Red Bull

The team saw its fairy tale season get jammed with controversy in Brazil. The FIA's penalty for "agreement breach" didn't do any favors for the team's reputation and morale. They have been facing stern challenges from Mercedes and Ferrari throughout the season. Although the team won the constructors championship, Red Bull hopes to close the 2022 season on a high.

Predictions

Max Verstappen had the worst race weekend of 2022 in Brazil. He didn't win a race he could easily have and split the paddock with his antics. The Red Bull driver is under the scanner for needlessly holding up Sergio Perez despite being given team orders.

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin



"We talked after the race. In hindsight, we should have done that beforehand. A lot of the things I've read about me are disgusting. People didn't know the facts. The messages my mother, sister, father [etc.] have received are unacceptable."



🗣️ | Max Verstappen:
"We talked after the race. In hindsight, we should have done that beforehand. A lot of the things I've read about me are disgusting. People didn't know the facts. The messages my mother, sister, father [etc.] have received are unacceptable."

But the Dutch driver has shown a great propensity to produce something spectacular whenever his back is against the wall. The Abu Dhabi track should suit his Red Bull quite well. As the season draws to a close, Max Verstappen will likely retain his composure and finish the race on P1.

Surprise of the weekend (Team)

McLaren has not been at the top of its game in the last few races. The championship battle for P4 is pretty settled, and it is unlikely they will be able to close the 19-point deficit to Alpine. But the team will likely push for a strong finish before winter break.

Abu Dhabi's track layout and high downforce demands should match McLaren's strengths. Audiences can expect the team to be leading the midfield this weekend.

Surprise of the weekend (Driver)

Charles Leclerc is embroiled in an enticing battle for P2 with Sergio Perez. The Ferrari driver's early season form has fizzled out due to the issues faced by the team and the car. Heading to Abu Dhabi. Perez and Leclerc are equal on points. The winner of this battle will take P2 this season.

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc From into the wall to 4th.

See you in Abu Dhabi 🙃

Leclerc is an incredible talent who can easily pull through and overcome his car deficiencies against Red Bull, finishing the season as runner-up to Max Verstappen. His win would upset Red Bull's perfect 1-2 finish.

Disappointment of the weekend (Team)

AlphaTauri was comfortably a top 5 team last season. But this season has been a disaster in comparison. The team is P9 in the championship, and Pierre Gasly has not been able to make it near the podium spots.

AlphaTauri is battling for P8 with Haas, with a 2-point deficit between the two. A solid race weekend could help surmount that gap. The issue for the team is the not-so-efficient car that cannot compete in the midfield. Expect the team to struggle again this weekend and end the season P9.

Disappointment of the weekend (Driver)

Daniel Ricciardo will be racing with McLaren for the last time before he takes a sabbatical in 2023. While the driver hopes to finish the season on a high, the kind of car that he has at his disposal will make it difficult for him. It would be nice to see him overcome trouble and finish his last race confidently. Expect Daniel Ricciardo to struggle and create a weekend in line with his season.

