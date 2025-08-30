"Why do we do it to ourselves?": Alex Albon's exasperated reaction after getting eliminated in Q2 of F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Alex Albon was furious with Williams after getting knocked out in Q2 of the qualifying session for F1's Dutch Grand Prix. The 29-year-old could do no better than securing P15 for the race at Zandvoort.

In a surprisingly close Q1, Albon was the quicker of the two Williams, securing P10, while teammate Carlos Sainz was slightly farther away in P13. But the tables turned in Q2. The British-Thai driver couldn't get his tires in the right window, and he blamed the team for the Q2 failure, which probably could've been avoided if he had been sent out on the track in clear air.

After his final fast lap in Q2, Alex Albon unabashedly voiced his concern on the Williams team radio.

"You've got to be f****** kidding me! Oh my god! No tires at all," he exclaimed.

His race engineer replied that he was knocked out in P12, after which Albon said:

"Why do we do it to ourselves?!"

Unfortunately, Albon hadn't secured P12. He had P12 when he crossed the chequered flag, but the drivers behind him - Fernando Alonso, Liam Lawson, and Gabriel Bortoleto - improved their lap times to bump him down to P15.

Carlos Sainz emerged as the lead Williams driver, making it through to Q3 and eventually securing a P9 spot on the starting grid for the Dutch GP on Sunday. The McLarens continued their domination with a front row lockout. Oscar Piastri took pole position, beating Lando Norris by only 12-thousandths of a second.

Home hero Max Verstappen qualified in P3, 0.263 seconds behind Norris. Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar, with a surprisingly impressive qualifying, will join the Dutchman on the second row.

Williams Team Principal James Vowles comments on Alex Albon's unexpected Dutch GP qualifying failure

Williams Team Principal James Vowles at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Practice - Source: Getty

Williams Team Principal James Vowles shared his feelings about Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon's performances after Q2 at Zandvoort. He was expecting it to be a close battle after Q1, with the drivers behind the McLaren duo bunched up, separated by fine margins.

"Three tenths separating P3 to P14 or P15, so it is going to be exciting," Vowles said after Q1 (via F1.com).

After Q2, where Albon complained about the tire disadvantage while Sainz advanced to Q3, Vowles commended both and highlighted the cause behind the former's failure.

"Really good job from [Sainz] and from Alex, you heard him on the radio, tyres weren't there. Slightly different out-lap. It's a tiny speed difference through one corner, but it snowballs from there," the Williams team boss said.

Alex Albon has been the lead Williams driver in 2025, with Carlos Sainz yet to get used to the Mercedes-powered team's challenger, after four years with Ferrari.

