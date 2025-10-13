"Why didn't he qualify better": F1 insider rages at Lando Norris for contact with Oscar Piastri in Singapore

F1 insider Peter Windsor has slammed Lando Norris for his contact with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. The duo collided on the very first lap of the race amid Norris's antics.

Lando Norris started the 62-lap event from P5 on the grid behind George Russell (P1), Max Verstappen (P2), Oscar Piastri (P3), and Andrea Kimi Antonelli (P4). As the lights went out, Norris quickly got past Kimi Antonelli and found himself behind Verstappen, with Piastri on the outside.

While being behind the reigning world champion, Norris first made contact with Verstappen's RB21 and then also had a slight touch with Piastri. Following this incident, the Brit incurred damage to the front wing endplate of his MCL39.

At the end of the 62-lap race, Lando Norris secured P3 with Oscar Piastri coming in at P4, and in line with the duo's lap-1 contact, Peter Windor has recently bashed Norris and added:

"Oscar just misses the guardrail or the concrete wall on the right in full understeer. It's one thing to miss it with a bit of oversteer, which you know great drivers with skill as per Oscar Piastri can do. But when you’ve got understeer and you've lost the front, you know that is bad news and very lucky I would say more than anything else that he didn't hit the wall there."

"Why did Lando do that? If he was so desperate to be at the front, why didn't he qualify better? You know, that's the bottom line. It was unnecessary risk taking at that first corner. And there I think under the heading of this massive cliche that's developing around the Singapore Grand Prix of it being impossible to overtake." (Via: Windor's YT Channel).

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are in a tight fight for the drivers' world championship. After the first 18 races, Piastri is leading with Norris in second place. The gap between the two drivers is only 22 points.

"Better watch out" Lando Norris warned by former F1 driver for rest of 2025 against Max Verstappen

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen - Source: Getty

While Peter Windsor has come up with a strong take in regard to Lando Norris' Singapore GP antics, former F1 driver Robert Doornbos has warned the Brit in line with his qualifying incident with Max Verstappen.

In the Singapore GP qualifying, Verstappen felt that he was affected on his final Q3 run because of Norris cruising ahead of him. In line with this, the Dutchman asserted that it will be remembered.

With the US GP slated to take place this week, Robert Doornbos, via the Pit Talk Podcast, has warned Norris against Verstappen and added:

"If you look at the business side, what Lando did on Saturday, driving slow after he finished his qualifying run — Max was the last one to pass the chequered flag to finish his quali effort in Q3. Then, to have Lando in front of you two seconds, it's all about dirty air."

Doornbos further added:

"Max felt straight away, he saw the papaya car and he said, ‘Okay, this is Lando. He basically did this on purpose and I will remember it.' He said, ‘Noted and remembered,’ which means next time Lando’s out qualifying, you better watch out."

In the ongoing 2025 F1 season, Max Verstappen is currently 41 points behind Lando Norris in the drivers' standings.

