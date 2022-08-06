Why is Red Bull-Porsche F1 deal getting delayed?

The Red Bull-Porsche deal is the worst kept secret in the sport. If F1 fans are wondering why there is still no formal announcement made then it has to do with the finalizing of the technical regulations for the 2026 F1 season. The VW group is adamant it would only go ahead with its entry into the sport when the technical regulations are finalized.

In a report by motorsport-total, the regulations were supposed to be finalized on 2nd August. Since that did not happen, the formal announcement for the Red Bull-Porsche has been pushed even further.

The points of contention that still need to be finalized are the number of hours allowed on the engine test bench, additional test bench runs for newcomers(that Porsche would be as a partner for Red Bull), and the material for the pistons amongst other things. The report said:

"Details are still being haggled behind the scenes. For example, the number of hours allowed on the engine test bench and additional test bench runs for newcomers (like Porsche would be).

"Another issue that is still being negotiated is the material for the pistons. Ferrari, Mercedes & Co. insist on continuing to use steel because it gives them an advantage in terms of experience. Porsche would like to switch to aluminum. Only when such details have been finally clarified can Porsche send out an official press release about its entry into Formula 1.

"The topic should have been over long ago. Most recently, an e-vote by the FIA Motorsport World Council was scheduled for August 2nd. This was postponed again due to disagreement on the above-mentioned topics, among other things."

Having said that, there are no deal breakers in any which way. They only need a little more time to resolve the issue.

"According to reports, there are no longer any total deal breakers. But it needs a little more time. The new date for the e-vote has been set for August 8th.

"However, a result cannot be expected immediately. When the 26 World Council delegates receive the voting documents, they are usually given a few days to cast their vote. That could take up to a week during the summer break."

If the regulations meet the criteria VW Group joins F1: Red Bull

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko was asked about the delay in the formal announcement of the 'Red Bull-Porsche' partnership. He replied, alluding to the finalization of the technical regulations being the last piece of the puzzle before the VW Group joined.

"The VW board decision is: If the technical regulations meet the criteria, then they have the mandate to go to Formula 1. This primarily affects cost cap, sustainability, emission-free petrol, equal opportunities as a newcomer, i.e. more test bench capacities and the like.

"From a purely formal point of view, however, these new regulations do not yet exist. The FIA President will supposedly do so in an e-mail voting soon bring to the stage. Only then does it officially start."

The delay could start to become alarming if it continues because the more time this takes to finalize, the lesser time Porsche would have to prepare and join F1.

