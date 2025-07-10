Williams boss James Vowles and his wife welcome daughter into the family

Williams' team principal James Vowles recently welcomed his second child, along with his wife Rachel Rolph, into the world. The 46-year-old shared a few snippets from the occasion as congratulatory messages flooded in from the F1 world.

Vowles had been a resilient character in Brackley before moving to the Grove-based squad in 2023. He then had his first child, a daughter, Elodie, later in the year, and the family was flourishing in professional and personal realms.

The Williams team principal's wife harbors many talents as she is one of the top surgeons in the United Kingdom. The couple recently welcomed their second child, and Vowles revealed in an Instagram post that both the mother and the baby were healthy. He captioned the same:

"Welcome to the world little one! Rachel and baby are healthy and happy 💙"

Meanwhile, James Vowles is slated to be back in the F1 paddock at the next race weekend in Belgium at the Williams pit wall.

James Vowles "feels at home" with Williams

Williams' team principal James Vowles at the F1 Drivers' Private Screening of F1® The Movie - Source: Getty

Williams started the season out strong with Alex Albon's incredible performances behind the wheel of the FW47. While the team currently has 59 points to its name, it has only scored five points in the last four Grand Prix weekends, with rivals beginning to catch up.

The team has been under James Vowles' leadership since 2023, and the team has witnessed considerable lows since then. Moreover, the Briton was credited for such success earlier in the year, but this sudden dip in form raised questions within the paddock.

Despite this, the Grove-based outfit's owners have asserted their faith in the 46-year-old's leadership as he was given a long-term contract extension, and shared his thoughts on the same.

"I feel at home here. This feels like it was made to be and we gel really well. I'm so incredibly fortunate with Dorilton and our board, we talk, today we've spoken twice already. It's not a normal board in that regard, we're very interactive and close," Vowles said (via Formula 1).

"We've now, I think, shown the world we can do some basics right, which is where we're at now. Now it's to properly build this into a championship-winning team and that will take some time and this commitment to each other is a serious commitment towards that goal. I couldn't be happier. This Williams feels like, if this is where I spend the remainder of my career, it would have been a very good and well spent amount of time," he added.

Meanwhile, Vowles had revealed earlier in the year that Williams would not invest its resources in developing the 2025 car and focus on 2026 instead. This could potentially give the British side an edge over their rivals in the F1 grid.

