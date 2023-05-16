Williams boss urges Logan Sargeant to put together a clean weekend in Imola

Williams team principal James Vowles urged Logan Sargeant to have a clean race in the 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP. Though Vowles is happy with the rookie's performance in his first season, he still believes that the driver can improve drastically if he focuses on having a clean race.

Speaking to Autosport, Vowles initially praised Logan Sargeant and how fast he is driving. However, he quickly pointed out that he needs to work on giving a cleaner and more controlled performance in the future. Vowles also recalled how he was able to enter Q2 in both qualifying sessions in Baku and praised him for it, saying:

“Logan's here because he's quick, and he is quick; he can deliver. But he has to start by just getting things controlled, delivering cleanly. In both qualifying sessions in Baku, he made it to Q2. That's the consistency. And that's what we're looking for. What I've already explained to him is, 'you’re quick enough'. And then, 'use Q2 to build your experience by almost double from what you're doing at the moment'. And that's what you'll start seeing him deliver on. You'll see that he'll slowly edge up."

The F1 Journal @thef1journal_



“Logan's here because he's quick, and he is quick, he can deliver. But he has to start by just getting things controlled, delivering cleanly. In both qualifying sessions in Baku he made it James Vowles says Logan Sargeant has to get things controlled to have clean #F1 weekends:“Logan's here because he's quick, and he is quick, he can deliver. But he has to start by just getting things controlled, delivering cleanly. In both qualifying sessions in Baku he made it James Vowles says Logan Sargeant has to get things controlled to have clean #F1 weekends:“Logan's here because he's quick, and he is quick, he can deliver. But he has to start by just getting things controlled, delivering cleanly. In both qualifying sessions in Baku he made it

Later, the Williams team principal explained how he does not expect Logan Sargeant to be as quick as his teammate Alex Albon.

“I'm not expecting him to be on Alex’s pace. Also, he's had a string of races he's never even been to before. But even [in Miami], disappointed as he was, there was just three tenths between him and Alex [in Q1]."

Logan Sargeant currently sits in 19th place in the drivers' championship table with no points.

Williams team principal believes Logan Sargeant deserves a spot in F1

Though Logan Sargeant is not having the best start to his F1 career, Williams team boss James Vowles believes he has enough minerals to retain his seat in the sport. As quoted by Motorsport.com, Vowles stated how he was satisfied with Sargeant's telemetry and data, saying:

“I now have the ability to look at his data and he is here on merit. As a result of Williams investing correctly in him, he's now a professional, deserving driver on the grid.”

The F1 Journal @thef1journal_ Vowles insists Sargeant isn’t a pay driver:



“I now have the ability to look at his data, and he is here on merit. As a result of Williams investing correctly in him, he's now a professional, deserving driver on the grid. He came to Mercedes as a sim evaluation [driver] and I was Vowles insists Sargeant isn’t a pay driver:“I now have the ability to look at his data, and he is here on merit. As a result of Williams investing correctly in him, he's now a professional, deserving driver on the grid. He came to Mercedes as a sim evaluation [driver] and I was

Logan Sargeant has only retired from one race out of five and is performing much better than some other rookies that joined the F1 grid this season.

Poll : 0 votes