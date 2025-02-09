Williams F1 boss happy with “very focused” Carlos Sainz ahead of 2025 season

Carlos Sainz's early feedback has helped Williams with improving the design of the 2025 season car, said team principal James Vowles. Sainz drove a Williams car during the post-season run in Abu Dhabi and at Barcelona for the TPC test.

Sainz, one of the most highly rated drivers on the F1 grid, lost his Ferrari seat to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The shocking move threatened the Spaniard's future in F1 as he failed to lock a seat with top teams.

However, Williams came up with a promising offer, and Sainz shook hands with Vowles to sign a multi-year contract.

Meanwhile, the Spanish driver made his test debut with Williams during the post-season testing run in Abu Dhabi in December 2024. He also featured in a TPC test at Barcelona this month.

Moreover, team principal Vowles has been impressed with Sainz's smooth transition and reflected on the latter's feedback on design. Via Racingnews365, Vowles said:

"First of all, the utmost professionalism came into the team straight away; everything from the outset was clear, concise feedback and direction, so it wasn't just all over the place. He was very focused on using data to try decision-making. He made a few changes over the day, and the lap times spoke for themselves."

He added:

"We were not trying for lap times, but he was right up there and comfortable in the car from the get-go. The feedback has already been incorporated into this year's car, which normally you can't do, with a few items that have helped us."

Carlos Sainz will make his official race debut for Williams Racing at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. The season opener is scheduled for March 16 at Melbourne. Before that, the Grove-based squad will unveil its 2025 season challenger on February 14.

Carlos Sainz revealed reasons behind move to Williams

Carlos Sainz (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Sainz's move to Williams Racing was unusual as the team has been struggling with performance for the last decade. However, Sainz fell in love with the project and the people at the Grove-based factory.

During a Q&A session with James Vowles, Sainz revealed (via Formula 1's official website):

"I realized that my decision had to be based on two things: the project and the people. When I started discussing more in detail with James, I realized that he had put together a very strong project here in Williams. He was forming a team, with a vision, with a project, together with [team owners] Dorilton, that I think is going to bring this team back to the front."

Williams roped in James Vowles in 2023 after he parted ways with Mercedes. The team saw some immediate gains. However, to contest for podium finishes and victories, the team still has a long way to go.

